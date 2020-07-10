Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has reached a new high in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the record set just the day before. The state Department of Health Services reported 845 new confirmed cases on Friday. There were 754 new cases reported Thursday. Cases in Wisconsin, as well as the percentage positive of all those tested, have been increasing since mid-June. Of the 12,702 test results in Wisconsin reported Friday, 6.6% were positive. That was up from 5.7% on Thursday. There have been 814 deaths. There were 278 people hospitalized statewide due to the virus, down from a peak of 446 in April.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sidestepped a chance to rein in the governor’s veto power. The court on Friday upheld one partial veto that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made last year but struck down three others. It also declined to rule in another case challenging partial vetoes former Republican Gov. Scott Walker made in 2017, saying the challenge filed after he left office was too late. Wisconsin’s governor has one of the most powerful vetoes in the country. The ruling Friday came a day after the state Supreme Court upheld laws that the Legislature passed during a lame-duck session to weaken Evers’ powers before he took office.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Mexican American man from Wisconsin is charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a motorcyclist and killed the man because he was white. Authorities say 27-year-old Daniel Navarro, of Fond du Lac, told investigators he has been harassed by co-workers and neighbors, and poisoned, drugged and verbally attacked by white people because of his race. The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from Navarro’s lawyer. Fifty-five-year-old Phillip Thiessen was killed July 3 in Taycheedah. He was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says Navarro apparently didn’t know Thiessen but targeted him because he was white.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Face masks will be mandatory inside all University of Wisconsin campus buildings statewide under a policy adopted unanimously by the Board of Regents. Interim UW President Tommy Thompson said at Thursday's meeting there was no way to open safely amid the coronavirus pandemic without the mandate. Thompson strongly advocated for the mandatory mask policy at his first regents meeting since taking the job last week. The policy also encourages the wearing of masks outside while on campus when physical distancing is not possible. Requiring masks on all 26 UW campuses comes after Dane County this week mandated the wearing of masks at all indoor buildings, starting Monday.