Advertisement

Former Waupaca bank president pleads guilty to federal charge, will pay $1.7 million

A federal judge says Archie Overby was motivated by "greed and callous disregard for others"
Gavel on block.
Gavel on block.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former chairman of the board for First National Bank of Waupaca was spared a prison sentence but ordered to pay almost $1.75 million in restitution and penalties for his federal crime.

Archie Overby, 71, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Green Bay after pleading guilty to misapplication of funds by a bank officer. Prosecutors say he spent $1.6 million in bank funds on travel, entertainment and personal expenses for himself, his family and his friends from 2010 through 2013. These included a climbing expedition to Mt. Kilimanjaro, villas in St. Maarten and spa vacations in Arizona.

According to the US Attorneys Office, Judge William Griesbach said considering Overby was “so well compensated” by his job as bank president, chief operating officer and chairman of the board, he believes Overby’s motives were “greed and callous disregard for others.”

He was ordered to pay $1.6 million in restitution and forfeit $146,023.35 to the U.S. government.

Three years ago, Overby settled a civil action by the bank’s federal regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of Currency. He was banned from working in the financial industry for life and agreed to pay $1.6 million in restitution and a $100,000 penalty. But soon after the settlement, Overby issued a statement saying he was the victim of an overzealous regulator who was out to “tarnish his reputation.” Overby said he admitted no wrongdoing and “never would.”

Those claims were undone with his plea agreement with federal prosecutors. As part of his guilty plea, Overby admitted his criminal conduct and acknowledged the regular acted properly.

A federal grand jury indicted Overby on 13 criminal counts in 2018, with each count carrying up to 30 years in prison.

Judge Griesbach said Overby’s actions called for a prison sentence, but the federal judge agreed to the prosecutors’ recommendation under the plea bargain. Griesbach cited Overby’s age, health issues, and the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in prison.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man sentenced for brutal assault on woman on Menominee reservation

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Prosecutors say Frank Sackatook III punched a woman and kicked her repeatedly in the head with steel-toed boots in an unprovoked attack.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin National Guard rolls out COVID-19 testing website

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
COVID Connect is designed to make registering and getting test results faster and more efficient.

News

Outagamie Co. Sheriff: Death was result of suicide

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the death happened in a home, but they don’t have any further details at this time.

News

Prosecutors: Driver going 104 MPH just before crash killed 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
Family members joined the court hearing and hoped Abdi Ahmed gets the strongest punishment available

Latest News

Video

Pillars needs volunteers for reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pillars is getting ready to reopen Appleton shelters but fewer people are volunteering during the pandemic

News

Oneida Nation extends its safer at home order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
The Oneida Nation has extended its safer at home order to August 11th.

News

Driver charged with killing 3 in crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Investigators say the car accelerated to 104 MPH before braking 1 second before the crash

News

Pillars reopens Appleton shelters, now in need of volunteers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Even through a pandemic, organizations like Pillars have been working to provide housing for those in need. but despite the work continuing, volunteer numbers in its shelters have dropped drastically.

News

Sheriff: Man in hate crime killing said he targeted biker because he was white

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Emily Matesic
The victim was identified as Phillip A. Thiessen, 55.

News

Driver who hit motorcyclist accused of hate crime

Updated: 2 hours ago
The sheriff's office says Daniel Navarro, who's Hispanic, said he targeted the white person riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.