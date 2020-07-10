Advertisement

Face coverings required at Marinette County Court House

People will be required to wear face coverings in all publicly accessible areas.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County is requiring all employees and visitors to the courthouse and annex to wear face masks.

The face covering requirement starts Monday, July 13 at 8 a.m., at the building at 1926 Hall Ave in Marinette. The mask requirement is to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The state added a record 754 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday.

People will be required to wear face coverings in all publicly accessible areas. This includes hallways, bathrooms, courtrooms and meeting rooms.

Visitors to the courthouse will need to bring their own face coverings.

"Visitors who refuse to wear a face covering may be escorted out of the courthouse or may be refused service," reads a statement from the Public Information Center.

People are encouraged to pay property taxes via mail, online or dropbox outside the annex.

Payments can be made at Peshtigo National Bank or the Coleman branch of Associated Bank.

People can pay online at https://www.officialpayments.com/index.jsp or by calling 1-800-272-9829. The Marinette County Jurisdiction Code is 5957. A convenience fee will be placed on credit card payments.

OTHER FACE MASK REQUIREMENTS

Outagamie County is requiring face masks or coverings at all county buildings starting July 13. Face coverings will be provided to visitors who are unmasked. Anyone refusing to wear a mask will be asked to leave the property.

“Whether it’s recycling/solid waste, the highway shop, the downtown campus, Brewster Village, whether you’re an employee or you’re a visitors you have to wear a mask,” says County Executive Tom Nelson.

On July 14, face coverings are required in all Appleton city-owned or -operated buildings, including enclosed buildings in parks.

Visitors entering an Appleton city property who don’t have a face mask will be provided with one. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask will be asked to leave. The city will accept manufactured or homemade masks along with improvised coverings such as scarves, bandannas, shirts or towels.

City employees will also be required to wear a face covering when visiting homes, business or work sites as part of their job. There will be an exception for public safety employees if wearing a mask is impractical or inappropriate.

Employees won’t have to wear a mask if dealing with the public through a Plexiglas or glass barrier.

“Bottom line, we are trying to avoid interruptions of work and disruption of our local services and economy that will be inevitable if this outbreak goes on unchecked,” Mayor Jake Woodford wrote in a statement.

