Democrats vying for Grothman’s congressional seat meet in debate

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Democrats are vying to challenge Republican Glenn Grothman for Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District seat. Thursday night they joined in an online debate in Oshkosh and told Action 2 News the one issue each of them thinks is most important in this race.

With ongoing concerns about campaigning during the COVID-19 outbreak, virtual forums like this one hosted by the League of Women Voters have become a safe way to seek out information about the candidates.

The focus of Thursday’s debate was on those seeking to challenge Republican Glenn Grothman, who’s running for a fourth term in Congress.

The Democrats who hope to face him in November’s election include former state senator Jessica King, who we asked about her stance on social justice reform.

“I think it’s really important that we are looking to find solutions that really treat people with fairness and really have an enforcement of the existing laws on the books, so people can feel safe in their neighborhoods and feel like they’re going to get a fair shake,” King said.

Another candidate, Michael Beasley, who’s also from the Oshkosh area, says he supports the demilitarization of the police and cited other ideas, as well.

“One example is body cam footage. If we make that mandatory and publicly accessible, then that’s something the public is able to access and make their own decisions, instead of taking the word for the police department which has proven to not always be right,” said Beardsley.

Also running is Matthew Boor from Manitowoc County. He says his top concern is the impact of COVID-19 on school systems.

“We certainly need a steady hand on the rudder from the federal level to decide what sort of protocols should be in place. Are we going to have kids alternating days? What makes sense in different parts of the country, and even different parts of the district? That’s a big question,” Boor said.

Action 2 News reached out to Rep. Grothman, who did not respond.

Voters will pick one Democratic candidate to move on after the primary on Tuesday, August 11.

No Democrat has held this congressional seat since 1967.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.