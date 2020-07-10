Advertisement

Democrats vying for Grothman’s congressional seat meet in debate

The virtual forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters
Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties
Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties(WBAY)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Democrats are vying to challenge Republican Glenn Grothman for Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District seat. Thursday night they joined in an online debate in Oshkosh and told Action 2 News the one issue each of them thinks is most important in this race.

With ongoing concerns about campaigning during the COVID-19 outbreak, virtual forums like this one hosted by the League of Women Voters have become a safe way to seek out information about the candidates.

The focus of Thursday’s debate was on those seeking to challenge Republican Glenn Grothman, who’s running for a fourth term in Congress.

The Democrats who hope to face him in November’s election include former state senator Jessica King, who we asked about her stance on social justice reform.

“I think it’s really important that we are looking to find solutions that really treat people with fairness and really have an enforcement of the existing laws on the books, so people can feel safe in their neighborhoods and feel like they’re going to get a fair shake,” King said.

Another candidate, Michael Beasley, who’s also from the Oshkosh area, says he supports the demilitarization of the police and cited other ideas, as well.

“One example is body cam footage. If we make that mandatory and publicly accessible, then that’s something the public is able to access and make their own decisions, instead of taking the word for the police department which has proven to not always be right,” said Beardsley.

Also running is Matthew Boor from Manitowoc County. He says his top concern is the impact of COVID-19 on school systems.

“We certainly need a steady hand on the rudder from the federal level to decide what sort of protocols should be in place. Are we going to have kids alternating days? What makes sense in different parts of the country, and even different parts of the district? That’s a big question,” Boor said.

Action 2 News reached out to Rep. Grothman, who did not respond.

Voters will pick one Democratic candidate to move on after the primary on Tuesday, August 11.

No Democrat has held this congressional seat since 1967.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court OKs GOP-authored lame-duck laws

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Todd Richmond
The ruling Thursday rejected arguments that the laws were unconstitutional, giving Republican yet another victory.

News

Safety guidelines in place for State GOP Convention in Green Bay

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Organizers say they've been working closely with health professionals to implement CDC guidelines for social distancing.

News

State GOP lawmakers make unemployment relief proposal

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Republicans in the State Assembly announce an emergency unemployment relief plan as they say nearly 140,000 people in the state still wait for their claims to be processed.

News

Republican lawmakers want action on unemployment claims

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
The Dept. of Workforce Development is trying to modernize its system

Latest News

News

Evers: Capitol will stay closed, state workers to wear masks

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers' administration has postponed the reopening of the state Capitol building and will require all state employees to wear masks inside of state facilities starting next week.

News

Green Bay receives over $1 million in grants for fall election safety

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Green Bay receives over $1 million in grants for fall election safety

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

News

Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Todd Richmond
Treasury Department data show Robin J. Vos Enterprises, maker of popcorn and popcorn supplies, received Paycheck Protection Program money.

News

Green Bay receives grant funds to ensure safer voting during fall election

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay, as well as four other Wisconsin cities, have received funds from a nonpartisan nonprofit in order to make sure the upcoming elections are safe and accessible for voters as the pandemic continues.

News

Appleton’s new mayor holding office appointments in Pierce Park

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Mayor Jake Woodford is accepting appointments for meetings in the Pierce Park pavilion July 24