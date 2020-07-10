Dairy Queen restaurants burglarized in Howard, Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are looking for a burglar who hit two Dairy Queen restaurants late Thursday and early Friday in Ashwaubenon and Howard.

A Dairy Queen on Howard’s Glendale Ave. was burglarized at about 11:45 P.M. The Dairy Queen on S. Ridge Rd. in Ashwaubenon was robbed 30 minutes later.

In both cases, the burglar pried open the back door to get inside then gained access to a safe and got away with cash.

The burglar was dressed all in black but there’s a distinctive red stripe near the bottom of the pants. The burglar also wore a face mask and gloves and used a backpack to carry tools.

Anyone with information that could help solve the crimes should call Investigator Robert Messer at Ashwaubenon Public Safety at 593-4474 or Sgt. Jody Breider with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 448-4227.

A Dairy Queen restaurant on Glendale Ave. in Howard was burglarized shortly before midnight, July 9, 2020. A Dairy Queen on S. Ridge Rd. in Ashwaubenon was burglarized 30 minutes later. (Brown County Sheriff's Office)

A Dairy Queen restaurant on Glendale Ave. in Howard was burglarized shortly before midnight, July 9, 2020. A Dairy Queen on S. Ridge Rd. in Ashwaubenon was burglarized 30 minutes later. (Brown County Sheriff's Office)

A Dairy Queen restaurant on Glendale Ave. in Howard was burglarized shortly before midnight, July 9, 2020. A Dairy Queen on S. Ridge Rd. in Ashwaubenon was burglarized 30 minutes later. The burglar was dressed all in black except for distinctive red stripes at the bottom of their pants. (Brown County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.