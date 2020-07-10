Dairy Cares of Wisconsin is moving its annual Garden Party event to a virtual fundraiser

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) -The coronavirus pandemic has changed how many organizations are holding fundraisers this year. Dairy Cares of Wisconsin is no different as the organization kicks off its second decade of fundraising -- virtually.

In the ten years of garden parties at the home of Jim and Annette Ostrom, Dairy Cares of Wisconsin, an organization started by friends who work in the dairy industry, has raised more than a million dollars for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. The hospital with 35 clinics across the state has touched the lives of so many children and their families, many in Northeast Wisconsin.

“We all in some way are connected to a child that needs help and we got behind it, and then we got an industry behind it, and now we have a community and an industry behind it, and we’re very blessed to have such good success with it.” says Jim Ostrom with Dairy Cares of Wisconsin.

Even though the Ostrom gardens won’t be filled with 500 people later this month for the annual garden party, Dairy Cares is still on a mission to continue to support Children’s Hospital.

"This year will be a little bit quiet, but the cause is still here and children still need help and we are very enthused by the support we're getting from a broad variety of folks, some are giving a little and some are giving a lot," adds Ostrom.

With this year's event has been moved online people are encouraged to text "DAIRY" to 71760 to get in on the action, including an auction.

According to Ostrom, "There's sailboat rides, there's weekend stay at Kohler, those types of things are pretty cool for a lot families. And you can bid on them and you can maybe even get a little competition going with some friends for a really great cause."

The online event wraps up July 25.

