Advertisement

Children’s Museum of Green Bay offering virtual summer camp

The Summer Camp at Home program is held every other week this summer
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Children's Museum of Green Bay is hosting virtual summer camp for kids at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Summer Camp at Home program is held every other week this summer. Wizard Science Academy starts July 20.

CLICK HERE for dates and registration.

The idea is to engage with children at home and make it feel like a real summer camp experience.

Parents can pick up supplies or have them shipped.

“It’s a good option if that’s something a family wants because they aren’t comfortable going out yet, or they want something in the afternoon to break up their day a little bit and have their child engaged in something,” says Gina Anderson, Children’s Museum of Green Bay.

The fee is $50 for members or $60 for non-members.

Families must register for the programs. Capacity is 20 children.

Upcoming events include Sparkles and Slime and ARTastic!

The Children’s Museum building is not open to the public yet.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Norbert College releases details of phased reopening

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The De Pere college releases a detailed plan before reopening for in-person classes.

News

Power 2 Change: Harry Sydney profile

Updated: 8 hours ago
Harry Sydney, former NFL player and coach and now a mentor, talks candidly about his experiences with racism for Power 2 Change

News

Democratic debate for 6th Congressional District

Updated: 8 hours ago
Three Democrats face an August primary to face Republican Glenn Grothman in November

Power 2 Change

Harry Sydney starts the conversation about the power to change

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
Sydney speaks candidly for Power 2 Change about his first memories of racism and how he believes the conversation about race can begin.

Latest News

Power 2 Change

Get 2 the Point: Continuing our Power 2 Change conversation with Harry Sydney

Updated: 9 hours ago
Super Bowl champion and founder of My Brother's Keeper, Harry Sydney speaks candidly about his first memories of racism and how he believes the conversation about race can begin.

Politics

Democrats vying for Grothman’s congressional seat meet in debate

Updated: 9 hours ago
Three Democrats hope to take the 6th Congressional District seat from Republican Glenn Grothman in November.

Health

Therapy dogs return to Appleton International Airport

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
After four months of being away, therapy dogs are back on the job easing travelers' stress.

Video

Therapy dogs back at Appleton Airport

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dogs return after a 4-month absence to help travelers deal with stress

Coronavirus

Appleton will make face masks mandatory in city-run buildings

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The policy takes effect Tuesday, July 14.

Crime

Man sentenced for brutal assault on woman on Menominee reservation

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Prosecutors say Frank Sackatook III punched a woman and kicked her repeatedly in the head with steel-toed boots in an unprovoked attack.