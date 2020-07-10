Children’s Museum of Green Bay offering virtual summer camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Children's Museum of Green Bay is hosting virtual summer camp for kids at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Summer Camp at Home program is held every other week this summer. Wizard Science Academy starts July 20.

CLICK HERE for dates and registration.

The idea is to engage with children at home and make it feel like a real summer camp experience.

Parents can pick up supplies or have them shipped.

“It’s a good option if that’s something a family wants because they aren’t comfortable going out yet, or they want something in the afternoon to break up their day a little bit and have their child engaged in something,” says Gina Anderson, Children’s Museum of Green Bay.

The fee is $50 for members or $60 for non-members.

Families must register for the programs. Capacity is 20 children.

Upcoming events include Sparkles and Slime and ARTastic!

The Children’s Museum building is not open to the public yet.

