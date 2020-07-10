Appleton will make face masks mandatory in city-run buildings

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A day after Outagamie County said it would require face masks while on county property (see related story), the City of Appleton is following suit.

The city announced starting next Tuesday, July 14, face coverings are required in all city-owned or -operated buildings, including enclosed buildings in parks.

Visitors entering a city property who don’t have a face mask will be provided with one. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask will be asked to leave. The city will accept manufactured or homemade masks along with improvised coverings such as scarves, bandannas, shirts or towels.

City employees will also be required to wear a face covering when visiting homes, business or work sites as part of their job. There will be an exception for public safety employees if wearing a mask is impractical or inappropriate.

Employees won’t have to wear a mask if dealing with the public through a Plexiglas or glass barrier.

“Bottom line, we are trying to avoid interruptions of work and disruption of our local services and economy that will be inevitable if this outbreak goes on unchecked,” Mayor Jake Woodford wrote in a statement.

Appleton Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht wrote, “Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings. The spread of COVID-19 can be reduced when cloth face coverings are used along with other preventive measures, including social distancing, frequent handwashing, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.