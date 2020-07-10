Advertisement

A NOT SO BAD WEEKEND...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By BRAD SPAKOWITZ
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Yesterday and last night’s rainfall was tremendous in spots - more than 4″ in some areas SOUTH! You can find a complete rainfall list here at WBAY.COM.

Northwest winds have been bringing in some drier air which has helped to erode the clouds of early day...And has helped to reduce the humidity a bit. More comfortable air will reside across the area through the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend: Expect a sunny morning Saturday, but then more afternoon clouds. A few spotty thundershowers will be possible, a few of which will linger into the first part of the night. Sunday is probably dry, but even there a stray shower may be possible.

Monday brings some sun and the last of the lower humidity... The humidity returns in full force Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms will then be possible almost every day next week starting with Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: N 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Slightly humid. Patchy fog. LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Morning sun, then partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and less humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but generally comfortable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: More humid. Clouds thicken. Late thundershowers. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and storms. Humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and storms. Humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 85

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, humid. A chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 85

