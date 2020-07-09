Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court OKs GOP-authored lame-duck laws

Thursday’s ruling involved a case filed by a coalition of labor unions led by the State Employees International Union
(WBAY)
By Todd Richmond
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Republican-authored lame-duck laws that stripped power from the incoming Democratic attorney general just before he took office in 2019.

The court rejected arguments that the laws were unconstitutional, handing another win to Republicans who have scored multiple high-profile victories before the conservative court in recent years.

CLICK HERE for the full ruling.

The ruling marks the second time that the court has upheld the lame-duck laws passed in December 2018, just weeks before Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, took office. The actions in Wisconsin mirrored Republican moves after losing control of the governor’s offices in Michigan in November 2018 and in North Carolina in 2016. Democrats decried the tactics as brazen attempts to hold onto power after losing elections.

The Wisconsin laws curtailed powers of both the governor and attorney general, but the case ruled on Thursday dealt primarily with powers taken away from Kaul. The Supreme Court previously rejected a lawsuit that challenged the legality of the lame duck session itself.

Thursday’s ruling involved a case filed by a coalition of labor unions led by the State Employees International Union. The coalition argued that the laws give the Legislature power over the attorney general’s office, a violation of the separation of powers doctrine in the state constitution. The doctrine grants each branch of government core powers: the Legislature writes laws, the executive branch enforces them and the judicial branch interprets them.

“In grasping at power after the 2018 elections, legislative Republicans demonstrated open hostility to outcomes chosen by Wisconsin voters and made it more difficult for state government to function effectively,” said AG Kaul. “Today’s decision leaves for another day a ruling on whether most applications of two provisions undermining the authority of the Office of Attorney General are constitutional, but the ultimate result is inevitable: those provisions will be found to be unconstitutional in nearly all of their applications.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Dr. Rai: Coronavirus outpacing our testing ability

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News to talk about the importance of testing, masking and how things are looking for back to school.

News

Safety guidelines in place for State GOP Convention in Green Bay

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Organizers say they've been working closely with health professionals to implement CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Back To School

Howard-Suamico releases draft of school reopening plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
In a district wide survey, 75 percent of parents who responded say they intend to send their kids back to school in the fall.

News

2 tornado sirens down in Brown County, citizens reminded to have another warning system

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Brown County Emergency Management officials say two tornado sirens in the area are currently down.

Latest News

News

Fond du Lac community members debate the future of Lakeside Park

Updated: 11 hours ago
Fond du Lac community members debate the future of Lakeside Park

News

Howard Suamico School District visits reopening plan

Updated: 11 hours ago
Howard Suamico School District visits reopening plan

News

Oneida Nation extends State of Emergency, Safer at Home declarations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Tribal members of the Oneida Nation have again extended the Public Health State of Emergency, and for the first time, have extended the Nation’s Stay Safer at Home declaration.

News

Fond du Lac residents, city debate over future of Lakeside Park

Updated: 12 hours ago
A recently approved master plan by the Fond du Lac City Council for the city’s Lakeside Park has caused a debate in the city.

News

NWTC class to help police officers focus on community policing, rebuild trust

Updated: 13 hours ago
Officers across Northeast Wisconsin are taking part in a new class this summer, created in the wake of nationwide riots following the death of George Floyd.

News

FdL Sheriff: Man to make initial court appearance regarding fatal crash on Winnebago Drive

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say a man allegedly involved in a fatal crash on July 3 near Fond du Lac will be making his initial court appearance Thursday morning.