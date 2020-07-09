Advertisement

UW makes face masks mandatory on campuses this fall

Interim president Tommy Thompson, former U.S. Health Secretary, says the university is committed to in-person classes
Former Wisconsin governor Tommy Thompson (Source: WMTV)
Former Wisconsin governor Tommy Thompson (Source: WMTV)(NBC15)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Face masks will be mandatory inside all University of Wisconsin campus buildings statewide under a policy adopted unanimously Thursday by the Board of Regents after interim President Tommy Thompson said there was no way to open safely amid the coronavirus pandemic without the mandate.

Thompson, the former Republican governor and U.S. Department of Health Services secretary, strongly advocated for the mandatory mask policy at his first regents meeting since taking the job last week. The policy also encourages the wearing of masks outside while on campus when physical distancing is not possible.

“I don’t think you can (open) safely without this mandatory policy,” Thompson said. Thompson said that while some people argue that mandating the wearing of masks presents a constitutional infringement on their freedoms, the health and safety of faculty, staff, students and their families must take precedent.

Requiring masks on all 26 UW campuses comes after Dane County this week mandated the wearing of masks at all indoor buildings, starting Monday, and Gov. Tony Evers required state employees in state buildings to wear masks. There is no statewide mask policy.

Whether to wear a mask has become politicized, with many Republicans and President Donald Trump offering the loudest opposition to being requiring to cover up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which Thompson used to oversee as HHS secretary, recommends the wearing of a cloth mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Thompson, who attended the meeting in person and wore a mask, said in talking with university employees he found no opposition to the mask policy. He called it “absolutely imperative” in order for professors to feel comfortable teaching classes in person. He said the university was committed to offering in-person classes.

Thompson also said a critical part of the UW’s reopening plan will be securing state and federal funding to pay for COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and personal protective equipment. Thompson said he asked Evers for $100 million in funding to help pay for the effort and was also lobbying members of Congress for federal money.

Thompson said he’s also met repeatedly with the UW campus chancellor, provosts, faculty, and state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, with whom he says he has a “great friendship.” Thompson said he wanted to forge a better relationship between the university and the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Evers’ spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, did not immediately return a message about Thompson’s funding request.

Thompson took over as interim president this month. It’s a precarious time as campuses struggle with deep budget holes caused by the coronavirus pandemic and complicated decisions about how — or even whether — to reopen campuses.

“I know a lot of students like me from small communities ... really would like to come back to campus,” Thompson told reporters before the meeting. “I keep hearing from parents, I keep hearing from students, the importance of an in-person education.”

The current UW-Madison plan is for students to return in the fall to a mix of online and in-person classes. Other campuses across the UW System have similar plans.

The 78-year-old Thompson was chosen to lead the UW System after the lone finalist for the job, then-University of Alaska President Jim Johnson, withdrew from consideration. Ray Cross, who retired July 1 as UW president, is remaining for 90 days as an adviser.

Cross has called for campuses to consolidate their programs to help address expected budget cuts due to the pandemic, and said university employees should brace for layoffs.

Thompson said he was reviewing that plan and would formulate his own proposal.

Thompson expressed confidence that the university wouldn’t be adversely affected by new rules issued by Trump’s administration this week that would force international students to transfer or leave the country if they aren’t taking at least one in-person class, a move designed to pressure campuses to open.

Some 8,800 international students account for about 5% of the System’s budget, between $30 million and $50 million, and losing them would be a “big hit,” Thompson said. UW will meet the requirements, even if an entire campus goes to online classes only, because system-wide there will be in-person classes offered, he said.

“We think we are outside of it,” Thompson said of the new rules. “Our lawyers agree.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 58 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

Sports

Big Ten calls off all non-conference fall sports, Badgers’ Lambeau game affected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Big Ten conference is calling off all non-conference competition this fall, affecting the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame football game that was scheduled at Lambeau Field for October 3rd.

Coronavirus

Why are face masks important? Just ask Bill Nye

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The “Science Guy” is out with a couple of face mask videos on TikTok that have captured the attention of millions.

Coronavirus

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, two of Disney World's four parks are reopening Saturday. When they do, visitors to "The Most Magical Place on Earth" will find new rules in place.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Record 754 coronavirus patients identified in one day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The percentage of active cases -- patients identified in the last 30 days -- went up.

Coronavirus

WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.

National Politics

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
A growing chorus of public health experts is urging federal, state and local officials to reconsider how they are reopening the broader economy and to prioritize K-12 schools.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases jump in worst-hit trio of US, Brazil and India

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jovana Gec and Nick Perry
The virus isn't slowing in the three worst-affected countries: the United States, Brazil and India. They account for more than 60% of new cases globally.

National

Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Researchers from Italy said Thursday that they studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April.