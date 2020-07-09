Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fay forms off coast of North Carolina

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.(National Hurricane Center)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.

The storm was located 40 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.

Forecasters say Fay will experience slight strengthening into Friday before it weakens as the center moves inland.

