Safety guidelines in place for State GOP Convention in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Republican Party Wisconsin State Convention is being held this weekend in Green Bay, and organizers say the party is taking precautions to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The convention is being held at KI Convention Center, 333 Main St. It starts Friday at 3 p.m. and wraps up Saturday at 5 p.m. CLICK HERE for ticket information.

About 300 people are expected to attend the convention.

Organizers say they've been working closely with health professionals to implement CDC guidelines for social distancing. On the floor, rows will be separated and there will be more space between chairs.

Masks will be available at the registration area. They're not required.

"We've gone to great lengths to make sure that we reduce any kind of bottleneck areas. We've expanded the area for registration. We'll have plexiglass barriers in certain places. Hand sanitizer will be everywhere," says Andrew Hitt, Chairman, Republican Party of Wisconsin.

The convention will also be streamed online.

