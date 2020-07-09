Advertisement

Record 754 coronavirus patients identified in one day

The percentage of positive tests rose only slightly, to 5.73%
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin identified a record number of people positive for the coronavirus with 754 confirmed cases Thursday. That exceeds the previous records of 738 on July 4 and 733 on May 29.

The results were amid 13,158 completed coronavirus tests in the past 24-hour period, and the percentage of positive tests continued to hover between 5 and 6 percent, at 5.73% Thursday. That’s a slight increase over Wednesday’s percentage.

New cases were confirmed in 58 of the 72 counties in Wisconsin (county numbers are listed below).

Another two COVID-19 deaths raised the death toll to 809. The deaths were in Brown and Dane counties.

The percentage of active cases rose one point to 19%, to 6,302 people who’ve been diagnosed or exhibited symptoms within the past 30 days.

A total 623,554 people have tested negative for the coronavirus. The DHS summary data only counts a person once, even if they’ve had multiple tests. Prevea Health CEO Dr. Ashok Rai told Action 2 News This Morning the rate the virus is spreading is outpacing the coronavirus testing.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals rose again with 285 patients, a net increase of nine patients, with 76 in intensive care, a net increase of 2.

A total 3,726 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, 43 more since Wednesday. That’s 11.0% of known cases, down one-tenth of a percent.

Twenty-two percent of hospital beds across the state are available, a slight improvement from Wednesday.

The state has 81 public and private labs available to handle up to 19,032 coronavirus tests each day.

County-by-county numbers will be added here shortly.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

County case numbers (counties in bold indicate an increase in cases or deaths):

Wisconsin

  • Adams - 35 cases (2 deaths)
  • Ashland - 3 cases
  • Barron - 39 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Bayfield - 4 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Brown - 3,123 cases (+36) (43 deaths) (+1)
  • Buffalo - 11 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
  • Burnett - 6 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Calumet - 133 cases (+6) (2 deaths)
  • Chippewa - 127 cases (+3)
  • Clark - 93 cases (+5) (7 deaths)
  • Columbia - 110 cases (+5) (1 death)
  • Crawford - 44 cases
  • Dane – 2,652 cases (+65) (33 deaths) (+3)
  • Dodge - 492 cases (+4) (5 deaths)
  • Door - 52 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
  • Douglas - 48 cases (+1)
  • Dunn - 50 cases (+2)
  • Eau Claire - 314 cases (+7) (1 death)
  • Florence - 4 cases
  • Fond du Lac - 354 cases (+7) (6 deaths)
  • Forest - 45 cases (+4) (3 deaths)
  • Grant - 185 cases (+5) (13 deaths)
  • Green - 103 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Green Lake - 41 cases
  • Iowa - 38 cases
  • Iron - 9 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Jackson - 32 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Jefferson - 315 cases (+12) (4 deaths)
  • Juneau - 47 cases (+3) (1 death)
  • Kenosha - 1,666 cases (+38) (44 deaths)
  • Kewaunee - 69 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • La Crosse - 556 cases (+16)
  • Lafayette - 76 cases
  • Langlade - 10 cases (1 death)
  • Lincoln - 21 cases (+3)
  • Manitowoc - 132 cases (+4) (1 death)
  • Marathon - 240 cases (+7) (1 death)
  • Marinette - 75 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
  • Marquette - 44 cases (+9) (1 death)
  • Menominee - 9 cases
  • Milwaukee - 13,004 cases (+276) (397 deaths)
  • Monroe - 110 cases (+7) (1 death)
  • Oconto - 73 cases (+4)
  • Oneida - 24 cases (+2)
  • Outagamie - 597 cases (+16) (9 deaths)
  • Ozaukee - 281 cases (+6) (15 deaths)
  • Pepin - 4 cases (+2)
  • Pierce - 83 cases (+3)
  • Polk - 63 cases (2 deaths)
  • Portage - 211 cases (+7)
  • Price - 4 cases (+2)
  • Racine - 2,294 cases (+22) (65 deaths)
  • Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)
  • Rock - 982 cases (+18) (24 deaths)
  • Rusk - 11 cases (1 death) (+1)
  • Sauk - 137 cases (+7) (3 deaths)
  • Sawyer - 15 cases (+1)
  • Shawano - 89 cases (+2)
  • Sheboygan – 265 cases (+10) (4 deaths)
  • St. Croix - 243 cases (+5) (1 death)
  • Taylor - 18 cases (+1)
  • Trempealeau - 168 cases (+10)
  • Vernon - 40 cases (+1)
  • Vilas - 14 cases
  • Walworth – 723 cases (+10) (18 deaths)
  • Washburn - 5 cases
  • Washington - 461 cases (+10) (17 deaths)
  • Waukesha - 1,483 cases (+43) (39 deaths)
  • Waupaca - 157 cases (+5) (11 deaths)
  • Waushara - 38 cases (+2)
  • Winnebago - 747 cases (+21) (13 deaths)
  • Wood - 99 cases (+6) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

  • Alger - 3 cases
  • Baraga - 5 cases
  • Chippewa - 15 cases (+2)
  • Delta - 26 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
  • Dickinson - 15 cases (2 deaths)
  • Gogebic - 10 cases (1 deaths)
  • Houghton - 24 cases (+4)
  • Iron - 6 cases (1 death)
  • Keweenaw - 1 case
  • Luce - 3 cases
  • Mackinac - 9 cases
  • Marquette - 84 cases (+1) (11 deaths)
  • Menominee - 31 cases (+3)
  • Ontonagon - 1 case
  • Schoolcraft - 7 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to rouse
  • Bluish lips or face
  • The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

  • The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
  • To help prevent the spread of the virus:
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay at home as much as possible
  • Cancel events and avoid

