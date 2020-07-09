Advertisement

Oneida Nation extends State of Emergency, Safer at Home declarations

The newest extension lasts to August 11
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA RESERVATION, Wis. (WBAY) - Tribal members of the Oneida Nation have again extended the Public Health State of Emergency, and for the first time, have extended the Oneida Nation’s Stay Safer at Home declaration.

The latest extensions last to August 11, 2020.

On June 10, a previous extension for the Public health State of Emergency lasted through July 12. That same day, the Stay Safer at Home declaration was created, which was also put into effect to last through July 12.

The committee says they’re committed to keeping the reservation community safe by encouraging everyone to keep controls in place.

Although the Oneida Nation has re-opened operations and businesses with approved safety plans in place, tribal members say cases on the reservation have been lower than other communities in the state.

So far, Oneida Nation officials say there are 50 total confirmed cases, with one person in isolation. Two people have died due to COVID-19 on the reservation.

The safety plans in place, according to tribal members, include frequent sanitizing of common surfaces, employee and client temperature checks, masking and social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 tornado sirens down in Brown County, citizens reminded to have another warning system

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Brown County Emergency Management officials say two tornado sirens in the area are currently down.

News

Fond du Lac community members debate the future of Lakeside Park

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Fond du Lac community members debate the future of Lakeside Park

News

Howard Suamico School District visits reopening plan

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Howard Suamico School District visits reopening plan

News

Fond du Lac residents, city debate over future of Lakeside Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
A recently approved master plan by the Fond du Lac City Council for the city’s Lakeside Park has caused a debate in the city.

Latest News

News

NWTC class to help police officers focus on community policing, rebuild trust

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officers across Northeast Wisconsin are taking part in a new class this summer, created in the wake of nationwide riots following the death of George Floyd.

News

FdL Sheriff: Man to make initial court appearance regarding fatal crash on Winnebago Drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say a man allegedly involved in a fatal crash on July 3 near Fond du Lac will be making his initial court appearance Thursday morning.

News

Village of Egg Harbor puts in bid to expand beach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
Another beach expansion may be on the way for the Village of Egg Harbor in Door County.

News

Teen with juvenile arthritis shares strength, hope

Updated: 6 hours ago
The pandemic canceled many Juvenile Arthritis fundraisers, so a Green Bay teen is encouraging others to keep moving forward.

News

State GOP lawmakers make unemployment relief proposal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Republicans in the State Assembly announce an emergency unemployment relief plan as they say nearly 140,000 people in the state still wait for their claims to be processed.

News

Republican lawmakers want action on unemployment claims

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Dept. of Workforce Development is trying to modernize its system