Oneida Nation extends State of Emergency, Safer at Home declarations

ONEIDA RESERVATION, Wis. (WBAY) - Tribal members of the Oneida Nation have again extended the Public Health State of Emergency, and for the first time, have extended the Oneida Nation’s Stay Safer at Home declaration.

The latest extensions last to August 11, 2020.

On June 10, a previous extension for the Public health State of Emergency lasted through July 12. That same day, the Stay Safer at Home declaration was created, which was also put into effect to last through July 12.

The committee says they’re committed to keeping the reservation community safe by encouraging everyone to keep controls in place.

Although the Oneida Nation has re-opened operations and businesses with approved safety plans in place, tribal members say cases on the reservation have been lower than other communities in the state.

So far, Oneida Nation officials say there are 50 total confirmed cases, with one person in isolation. Two people have died due to COVID-19 on the reservation.

The safety plans in place, according to tribal members, include frequent sanitizing of common surfaces, employee and client temperature checks, masking and social distancing.

