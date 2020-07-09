Advertisement

Mother found dead in Shawano County pond; son found naked in road

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office say the 33-year-old Appleton woman died of an apparent drowning
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A nine-year-old boy was found running naked in Shawano County hours before the body of his mother was found in a pond.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office say the 33-year-old Appleton woman died of an apparent drowning.

On July 8, at 7:05 a.m., deputies were called to Happy Lane in the Town of Hartland. They received a report that a child was running naked in the area.

A nine-year-old boy was turned over to deputies at the scene.

At about 9:15 a.m., a vehicle was spotted at a property on Happy Lane. There was an extensive search of the area.

Searchers found the boy's mother dead in a pond.

"At this time, the death appears to be an accidental drowning. The incident however, remains under investigation and pending the results of an autopsy," reads a statement from Sheriff Adam Bieber.

Shawano County Human Services was called to care for the child.

The Shawano County Dive Team, Bonduel Fire Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources helped at the scene.

