Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

STADIUM FURLOUGHS

Delaware North furloughs 1,300 at Lambeau Field, Miller Park

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The catering company for Lambeau Field and Miller Park says it has temporarily laid off about 1,300 employees. Delaware North notified state labor officials to comply with the law because the layoffs could last more than six months due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the state, Delaware North executive Eileen Morgan said the pandemic has been longer and more devastating than expected. WLUK-TV reports the Buffalo, New York-based food service company began placing a number of full-time and part-time employees on temporary layoffs in March.

AP-US-WISCONSIN-LAME-DUCK-LAWSUIT

Wisconsin Supreme Court OKs GOP-authored lame-duck laws

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld Republican-authored lame-duck laws that curtailed the powers of the incoming Democratic attorney general. The ruling Thursday rejected arguments that the laws were unconstitutional, giving Republicans yet another victory. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a series of laws in December 2018 designed to weaken Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, before they took office in January 2019. The laws prohibit Evers from ordering Kaul to withdraw from lawsuits, give legislators the right to intervene in lawsuits without using Kaul’s Justice Department lawyers and force Kaul to get GOP legislators’ permission before settling lawsuits.

MADISON MAYOR-RECALL PETITION

Petition filed to recall Madison's mayor, unrest cited

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A petition has been filed to recall Madison’s mayor by a resident who says she didn’t do enough to protect the city during recent civil unrest. Jon Rygiewicz and his group have 60 days to collect more than 36,000 signatures before the petition to recall Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway can move forward. The 38-year-old hotel manager tells the State Journal that Rhodes-Conway should be removed from office in part because she did not keep the city safe when demonstrators tore down statues, punched state Sen. Tim Carpenter and threw a Molotov cocktail into the City-County Building on June 23. Rhodes-Conway says she won't be "distracted by a small group of people who want to divide this community.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN-CAPITOL CLOSED

Evers: Capitol will stay closed, state workers to wear masks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers' administration has postponed the reopening of the state Capitol building and will require all state employees to wear masks inside of state facilities starting next week. The Capitol building has been shuttered since March as part of Evers' plan to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. It had been set to open next Monday, but Evers' administration announced Wednesday that it will remain closed indefinitely. The administration also announced that starting Monday, all state employees must wear masks when working indoors in state facilities, including in bathrooms, elevators and parking garages.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-BLACK-LIVES-STRIKE

AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

State chamber renews call not to name businesses with virus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The president of Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce is renewing his call for the state Department of Health Services not to publish the names of businesses traced to two or more positive cases of COVID-19. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce President Kurt Bauer last week asked that DHS back off its plans to make the names public. A department spokeswoman said Tuesday there were no plans to publish them, but agency Secretary Andrea Palm appeared to hedge during a news conference when she said there were no plans to do that “this week.” Bauer said Wednesday that releasing the names was “potentially defamatory.”

POLICE RESCUE DOG

Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin police officer says he did what any dog lover would do when a pet is in a burning home. He rescued the pup. Caledonia K-9 Officer Cory Radke and his canine partner, Lou, were on their way home Monday when Radke saw smoke and heard a dispatcher calling all squad cars to the fire. WITI-TV reports that Radke was first to arrive at the house. He kicked in a side door, found a dog named Deezel on the couch and got the dog outside. Firefighters found another dog, Fido, under a bed and got that dog outside. No one was hurt.

WISCONSIN INTERSTATE-MILWAUKEE

Evers restarting plans to expand I-94 around Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he plans to seek federal approval to restart a long-stalled project to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate 94 around Milwaukee. Then-Gov. Scott Walker abandoned the project in 2017, when it came with a price tag close to $1 billion. The plans were to expand the east-west corridor from four to eight lanes to ease congestion in one of the most dangerous stretches in the state. It runs from the Marquette interchange at 16th Street to the Zoo interchange at 70th Street.