FREE BIRD! De Pere crews rescue owl stuck in soccer net
The crews found a "large owl" stuck in a soccer net
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Talk about giving a hoot! Crews in De Pere freed an owl caught in a soccer net Thursday morning.
De Pere Fire & Rescue, De Pere Police and Animal Control were called to Southwest Park on Lawrence Drive Thursday morning.
The crews found a "large owl" stuck in a soccer net. They covered the owl with a blanket and used "trauma shears" to cut the net.
“After the owl was freed it flew away unharmed in to the surrounding woods,” reads a statement from the fire department.
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.