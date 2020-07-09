Advertisement

FREE BIRD! De Pere crews rescue owl stuck in soccer net

The crews found a "large owl" stuck in a soccer net
Crews rescue an owl from a soccer net.
Crews rescue an owl from a soccer net.(De Pere Fire & Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Talk about giving a hoot! Crews in De Pere freed an owl caught in a soccer net Thursday morning.

De Pere Fire & Rescue, De Pere Police and Animal Control were called to Southwest Park on Lawrence Drive Thursday morning.

The crews found a "large owl" stuck in a soccer net. They covered the owl with a blanket and used "trauma shears" to cut the net.

“After the owl was freed it flew away unharmed in to the surrounding woods,” reads a statement from the fire department.

