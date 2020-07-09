FREE BIRD! De Pere crews rescue owl stuck in soccer net

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Talk about giving a hoot! Crews in De Pere freed an owl caught in a soccer net Thursday morning.

De Pere Fire & Rescue, De Pere Police and Animal Control were called to Southwest Park on Lawrence Drive Thursday morning.

The crews found a "large owl" stuck in a soccer net. They covered the owl with a blanket and used "trauma shears" to cut the net.

“After the owl was freed it flew away unharmed in to the surrounding woods,” reads a statement from the fire department.

