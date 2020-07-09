Fond du Lac residents, city debate over future of Lakeside Park

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A recently approved master plan by the Fond du Lac City Council for the city’s Lakeside Park has caused a debate in the city.

The plan - which includes a two-story, multi-purpose building that would have space for a restaurant, museum, public meeting space and restrooms - has some residents opposing the idea, and now a petition is now circulating to keep the park as-is.

“The thinking is that a restaurant in that location would form an attraction that wouldn’t only be good for the residents of the city of Fond du Lac, but from others so that’s the thinking behind it, especially by those who proposed it,” said Joe Moore, the Fond du Lac City Manager.

However, others aren’t happy, and continue to speak out before the City Council, even though the item wasn’t on the agenda Wednesday night.

“It’s not built yet, so I’m just looking to get the word out and hopefully change some minds,” said Amy Schingen of Fond du Lac.

Schingen says there’s a petition against the restaurant on change.org, as well as a Facebook page.

“We’ve got over 800 followers. We just created that two days ago and there’s also a petition that’s also going around as well with over 1,000 signatures,” added Schingen.

The City has emphasized it won’t run the restaurant, but lease it out, and any proceeds would be re-invested in the park.

“Right now the location for it has been tentatively approved, but as far as the size, the design, the amount of money that might be invested in it, none of those things have been nailed down yet, so there’s some work to be done there,” said Moore.

City officials tell Action 2 News they’re expected to pick a consultant to conduct a feasibility study on this issue, and from there, the council will have further discussions later this fall.

