FdL Sheriff: Man to make initial court appearance regarding fatal crash on Winnebago Drive

TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a man allegedly involved in a fatal crash on July 3 near Fond du Lac will be making his initial court appearance Thursday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff, Daniel Navarro will appear on a charge of First-degree Intentional Homicide - Use of a Dangerous Weapon - Hate Crime.

The Sheriff’s Office says the charge stems from their investigation of a crash which happened on Winnebago Drive.

Wednesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they were investigating the crash, which happened near Taycheedah Way around 6:47 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have surveillance video which shows Winnebago Drive between N. Park Avenue and US Highway 151 between 5 and 7 p.m.

If you have surveillance video, you’re asked to contact Detective Michelle Fink at 920-929-3384, or at this e-mail address.

A news conference is scheduled to be held after Navarro’s court appearance, and Sheriff Waldschmidt, as well as Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, are expected to speak.

