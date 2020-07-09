Advertisement

FdL Sheriff: Man to make initial court appearance regarding fatal crash on Winnebago Drive

Community members are asked to share any surveillance video they may have of Winnebago Dr. between Park Ave. and Highway 151 from 5-7 p.m. on July 3
Fatal crash
Fatal crash(WRDW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a man allegedly involved in a fatal crash on July 3 near Fond du Lac will be making his initial court appearance Thursday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff, Daniel Navarro will appear on a charge of First-degree Intentional Homicide - Use of a Dangerous Weapon - Hate Crime.

The Sheriff’s Office says the charge stems from their investigation of a crash which happened on Winnebago Drive.

Wednesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they were investigating the crash, which happened near Taycheedah Way around 6:47 p.m. on Friday.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the fatal collision that occurred on Winnebago Dr....

Posted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Authorities are asking anyone who may have surveillance video which shows Winnebago Drive between N. Park Avenue and US Highway 151 between 5 and 7 p.m.

If you have surveillance video, you’re asked to contact Detective Michelle Fink at 920-929-3384, or at this e-mail address.

A news conference is scheduled to be held after Navarro’s court appearance, and Sheriff Waldschmidt, as well as Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, are expected to speak.

Stay with Action 2 News as we continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NWTC class to help police officers focus on community policing, rebuild trust

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Officers across Northeast Wisconsin are taking part in a new class this summer, created in the wake of nationwide riots following the death of George Floyd.

News

Village of Egg Harbor puts in bid to expand beach

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
Another beach expansion may be on the way for the Village of Egg Harbor in Door County.

News

Teen with juvenile arthritis shares strength, hope

Updated: 4 hours ago
The pandemic canceled many Juvenile Arthritis fundraisers, so a Green Bay teen is encouraging others to keep moving forward.

News

State GOP lawmakers make unemployment relief proposal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Republicans in the State Assembly announce an emergency unemployment relief plan as they say nearly 140,000 people in the state still wait for their claims to be processed.

Latest News

News

Republican lawmakers want action on unemployment claims

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Dept. of Workforce Development is trying to modernize its system

News

Teen living with juvenile arthritis shares message of strength

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
July is juvenile arthritis awareness month

News

Outagamie County issues mandate requiring people wear masks on county property

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Outagamie County issues a mandate that employees and visitors must wear a mask on and in county properties.

News

Yearlong Appleton investigation results in more than 13 arrests, help needed finding man wanted for questioning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to Appleton Police, investigators, as well as members of the Appleton SWAT and Winnebago County SWAT officers, searched a home in the 1000 block of West Spring Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

News

Outagamie Co. Sheriff: Death investigation underway at Greenville home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the death happened in a home, but they don’t have any further details at this time.

News

Evers: Capitol will stay closed, state workers to wear masks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers' administration has postponed the reopening of the state Capitol building and will require all state employees to wear masks inside of state facilities starting next week.