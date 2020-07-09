Complaint: Driver in fatal Lombardi Ave crash reached 104 MPH

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver accused in a crash killing 3 people on Lombardi Ave. last month accelerated to 104 miles per hour before the crash, according to the criminal complaint filed Thursday.

Abdi Fatah Ahmad, 22, of Green Bay is charged with three counts of second-degree reckless homicide. That’s a D-class felony; each count carries up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

The victims were Jesse L. Saldana, 28; Sonia D. Gonzalez-Guillen, 27; and Sonia V. Gonzalez, 57.

Crash data from the car’s onboard computer show the car accelerating seconds before the crash: At 5 seconds before the air bags went off, the car was going 94 miles per hour; in the next 3 seconds, the car accelerated to 104 MPH; 1.1 seconds before the crash, the brakes were applied, slowing the car to 84 MPH when the air bags deployed.

A witness Action 2 News talked to, who was right behind Ahmed when the crash happened, said he “gunned it” after sitting at a red light on the corner of Holmgren Way and Lombardi Ave.

“We were at the second stop light and this light was red...and then the light turned green and he just gunned it forward. His car was very loud. I was behind him and I was a little ways back. He was a little farther ahead of me and then that’s when he hit the other car that was turning into Kwik Trip and I just saw a bunch of smoke when he hit because just all the debris went flying,” said Kiana.

According to the complaint, police had six contacts with the gray Dodge Charger owned by Ahmed this year before the crash involving reckless driving, doing a burnout in a roundabout, swerving between lanes, and speeding -- including an incident on June 20 when the car was going 90 miles per hour without headlights at 10 o’clock at night.

Action 2 News has learned that Jesse Saldana was a local soccer player. The Sports Emporium in De Pere posted about Saldana on its Facebook page with the caption “Forever a champion.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for expenses related to Saldana’s passing. CLICK HERE for the fundraiser.

“Soccer was his passion and he will be remembered forever and always... There is nothing that could have prepared us for this tragedy,” reads the fundraiser page.

