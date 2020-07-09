Advertisement

Big Ten calls off all non-conference fall sports, Badgers’ Lambeau game affected

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame will not take place on October 3rd at Lambeau Field after the Big Ten canceled all non-conference fall competition
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten conference announced Thursday that its members will not be allowed to participate in non-conference competition for fall sports this year. That means the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame football game scheduled to take place at Lambeau Field will not take place on October 3rd.

The conference’s statements reads, in part:

“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority.

“To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”

The statement concluded acknowledged a full cancellation of fall sports may be needed, saying, “We are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate.”

