Autopsy shows 10-year-old Baraboo girl died by suicide

The Baraboo Police Department says there were no signs of foul play
Kodie
Kodie(Baraboo PD)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 10-year-old girl at the center of a statewide Amber Alert this week died by suicide, the autopsy showed.

The Baraboo Police Department says preliminary autopsy results show Kodie Dutcher died of pharmacologic suicide -- that is, by the use of prescription medicine. The autopsy did not find any signs of physical abuse or foul play.

The police department expects more blood tests from the autopsy will take 2 weeks and the full autopsy report will take 45 days or more.

Kodie’s mother came home Monday afternoon to find the girl was missing. Kodie left a good-bye note and left her cell phone and shoes at home when she disappeared. Police said the note read, “Mom, I Love you but I Can’t Do It. Bye.”

A search team found Kodie’s body late Tuesday morning in a farm field not far from her home.

The police department asked people to keep the girl’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

Resources for suicide awareness and prevention:

ONLINE

Wisconsin Suicide Hotlines: http://www.suicide.org/hotlines/wisconsin-suicide-hotlines.html

Wisconsin Suicide Prevention: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/injury-prevention/suicideprevention.htm

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: https://afsp.org/

Center for Suicide Awareness: http://www.centerforsuicideawareness.org/

Family Services Crisis Center: https://www.familyservicesnew.org/crisis-center/

Brown County Community Treatment Center: http://www.co.brown.wi.us/departments/?department=9f137b00db43

National Institute of Mental Health: https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/suicide-prevention/index.shtml

Brown County Coalition for Suicide Prevention: http://www.familyservicesnew.org/crisis-center/bccsp/

Prevent Suicide Fox Cities: http://www.preventsuicidefoxcities.org/

Bellin Health Psychiatric Center: https://www.bellin.org/locations/hospital_surgery-locations/bellin-health-psychiatric-center

Willow Creek Behavioral Health: http://www.willowcreekbh.com/

Parents' guide to suicide prevention: https://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/resources/suicide-prevention/

Project Semicolon: https://projectsemicolon.com/

NAMI - National Alliance on Mental Illness: https://www.nami.org/

CDC Suicide Statistics: https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/suicide/statistics/

Be the Light Walk: https://bethelightwalk.com/

PHONE AND TEXT

Suicide Crisis Center: 920-436-8888

Police: 911

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Suicide hotline for Wisconsin Vets: 1-877-WAR-VETS

United Way referral: 211

SMS Emotional Support Line: Text HOPELINE to 741741

