Autopsy shows 10-year-old Baraboo girl died by suicide

BARABOO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 10-year-old girl at the center of a statewide Amber Alert this week died by suicide, the autopsy showed.

The Baraboo Police Department says preliminary autopsy results show Kodie Dutcher died of pharmacologic suicide -- that is, by the use of prescription medicine. The autopsy did not find any signs of physical abuse or foul play.

The police department expects more blood tests from the autopsy will take 2 weeks and the full autopsy report will take 45 days or more.

Kodie’s mother came home Monday afternoon to find the girl was missing. Kodie left a good-bye note and left her cell phone and shoes at home when she disappeared. Police said the note read, “Mom, I Love you but I Can’t Do It. Bye.”

A search team found Kodie’s body late Tuesday morning in a farm field not far from her home.

The police department asked people to keep the girl’s family in their thoughts and prayers.





ONLINE



Wisconsin Suicide Hotlines:



Wisconsin Suicide Prevention:



American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:



Center for Suicide Awareness:



Family Services Crisis Center:



Brown County Community Treatment Center:



National Institute of Mental Health:



Brown County Coalition for Suicide Prevention:



Prevent Suicide Fox Cities:



Bellin Health Psychiatric Center:



Willow Creek Behavioral Health:



Parents' guide to suicide prevention:



Project Semicolon:



NAMI - National Alliance on Mental Illness:



CDC Suicide Statistics:



Be the Light Walk:



PHONE AND TEXT



Suicide Crisis Center: 920-436-8888



Police: 911



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)



Suicide hotline for Wisconsin Vets: 1-877-WAR-VETS



United Way referral: 211



SMS Emotional Support Line: Text HOPELINE to 741741 Resources for suicide awareness and prevention:Wisconsin Suicide Hotlines: http://www.suicide.org/hotlines/wisconsin-suicide-hotlines.html Wisconsin Suicide Prevention: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/injury-prevention/suicideprevention.htm American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: https://afsp.org/ Center for Suicide Awareness: http://www.centerforsuicideawareness.org/ Family Services Crisis Center: https://www.familyservicesnew.org/crisis-center/ Brown County Community Treatment Center: http://www.co.brown.wi.us/departments/?department=9f137b00db43 National Institute of Mental Health: https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/suicide-prevention/index.shtml Brown County Coalition for Suicide Prevention: http://www.familyservicesnew.org/crisis-center/bccsp/ Prevent Suicide Fox Cities: http://www.preventsuicidefoxcities.org/ Bellin Health Psychiatric Center: https://www.bellin.org/locations/hospital_surgery-locations/bellin-health-psychiatric-center Willow Creek Behavioral Health: http://www.willowcreekbh.com/ Parents' guide to suicide prevention: https://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/resources/suicide-prevention/ Project Semicolon: https://projectsemicolon.com/ NAMI - National Alliance on Mental Illness: https://www.nami.org/ CDC Suicide Statistics: https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/suicide/statistics/ Be the Light Walk: https://bethelightwalk.com/ Suicide Crisis Center: 920-436-8888Police: 911National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)Suicide hotline for Wisconsin Vets: 1-877-WAR-VETSUnited Way referral: 211SMS Emotional Support Line: Textto 741741

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.