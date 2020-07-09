2 tornado sirens down in Brown County, citizens reminded to have another warning system

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County Emergency Management officials say two tornado sirens in the area are currently down.

According to the County, the siren on Lombardi Avenue just west of Oneida has been taken down and will need to be replaced.

Currently, the replacement date by the City of Green Bay is still to be determined.

In addition, officials say the siren on Howard Fire Station 2 is also down for repairs.

However, siren maintenance officials hope to have that siren up and running as soon as possible for the Village of Howard.

Officials are reminding citizens to have another way to receive tornado warnings, and say NOAA Weather Radios, smart phone apps, radios, and television are all good ways to receive weather information and alerts.

Action 2 News meteorologists say Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day, with strong storms possible in the late afternoon and evening.

