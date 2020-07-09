Advertisement

2 tornado sirens down in Brown County, citizens reminded to have another warning system

Brown County Emergency Management officials say a siren in both Green Bay and Howard are down
(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County Emergency Management officials say two tornado sirens in the area are currently down.

According to the County, the siren on Lombardi Avenue just west of Oneida has been taken down and will need to be replaced.

Currently, the replacement date by the City of Green Bay is still to be determined.

In addition, officials say the siren on Howard Fire Station 2 is also down for repairs.

However, siren maintenance officials hope to have that siren up and running as soon as possible for the Village of Howard.

Posted by Brown County Emergency Management on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Officials are reminding citizens to have another way to receive tornado warnings, and say NOAA Weather Radios, smart phone apps, radios, and television are all good ways to receive weather information and alerts.

Action 2 News meteorologists say Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day, with strong storms possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Click here to learn about the First Alert Weather app.

