Yearlong Appleton investigation results in more than 13 arrests, help needed finding man wanted for questioning

Appleton police say more arrests are pending with the investigation
Appleton police squad car (WBAY file photo)
Appleton police squad car (WBAY file photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a knock and announce search warrant done late Wednesday morning in Appleton resulted in the arrests of more than 13 people, with more expected to happen.

According to Appleton Police, investigators, as well as members of the Appleton SWAT and Winnebago County SWAT officers, searched a home in the 1000 block of West Spring Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the warrant was issued as a result of a yearlong investigation at the address, which resulted in drugs and unlawful firearms being removed from the home.

Police say officers worked with members of the neighborhood for the past year, who they say sent in many complaints and drug tips.

According to police, 20-year-old Ryan Hostettler, of Appleton, was arrested and is being held at the Outagamie County Jail for one charge of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place.

Officials say they’re still looking to speak with a man named John Hostettler in relation to the investigation. If you know where he may be, you’re asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

