Woman stabbed at Menominee, Mich., lighthouse pier

City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo)
City of Menominee Police Department. (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - An 18-year-old woman was stabbed at the lighthouse pier in Menominee, Mich., Tuesday night.

The police department says officers received a call about a person with a knife wound at 7:16 P.M.

The victim was taken to Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area. She’s expected to recover.

Police say after further investigation they arrested a 33-year-old woman for aggravated felonious assault. Their investigation is continuing.

