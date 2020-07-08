Woman arrested for alleged stabbing at Menominee Lighthouse Pier

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Police say an 18-year-old woman is recovering from a non-life threatening wound after an alleged stabbing early Tuesday evening.

According to Menominee Police, officers were called to the Menominee Lighthouse Pier at 7:16 p.m. for a person who had a knife wound.

After investigation, police say a 33-year-old woman was arrested and taken to the Menominee County Jail for aggravated felony assault.

The victim, identified by police as an 18-year-old woman, was taken to Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area for her non-life threatening wound.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

No names have been released by police at this time.

