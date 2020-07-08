Advertisement

Water emergency displaces seniors in Little Chute

There were no reports of injuries
Regency Senior Living sustains damage in a water emergency. July 8, 2020.
Regency Senior Living sustains damage in a water emergency. July 8, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Little Chute senior living facility was evacuated Tuesday night after a damaged connection caused thousands of gallons of water to flow through the complex.

At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Little Chute firefighters were called to Regency Place Senior Living, 628 Grand Avenue.

Because of the amount of water and damage in the building, firefighters had to evacuate the residents. The seniors were taken to the Civic Center.

There were no reports of injuries.

The American Red Cross provided temporary lodging to about 20 people from 16 units. The other residents had emergency arrangements after the evacuation.

The Regency is a 60-unit building.

The Red Cross says it is working with residents, property managers and local leaders on the next steps for the displaced.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Parents, brother charged in Shawano County child abuse case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Gabriel and Lisa Gutenberger and their 18-year-old son are accused of physical abuse and child neglect causing great bodily harm.

News

Appleton Police clear “active incident” scene

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Appleton Police responded to what they described as an “active incident” in the 1000 block of West Spring Street.

Crime

Woman stabbed at Menominee, Mich., lighthouse pier

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A 33-year-old woman was arrested.

News

Child sex sting nets Indiana man who traveled to Oshkosh

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Ortega "expressed repeated interest" in having sex with the 15-year-old girl, according to the complaint.

Latest News

News

Outagamie County announces mask mandate for its facilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
“Anyone moving through a public area of an Outagamie County facility, must wear a face covering,” reads a statement from the county.

News

Man cited for inattentive driving, unsafe passing in crash that killed girl at bus stop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Online court records show Waushara County has filed four traffic citations against Carl L. Mullenix, 76.

News

Plea hearing scheduled in Marinette County hidden corpse case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Paula Bergold, 61, is charged with Hiding a Corpse, Failing to Report Death and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

News

Brown County Fair goes back to drawing board after De Pere City Council vote

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
The De Pere City Council voted five to three to not allow the Brown County fair use the city's portion of the fair grounds this year.

News

Northeast Wisconsin beach goers attempt to cool off while balancing coronavirus safety

Updated: 15 hours ago
With the hot and humid weather sticking around, beaches such as one shown in a National Weather Service tweet in Two Rivers Tuesday afternoon are proving to be crowded.

News

Beaches crowded despite coronavirus concerns in northeast Wisconsin

Updated: 15 hours ago
Beaches crowded despite coronavirus concerns in northeast Wisconsin