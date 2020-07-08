Water emergency displaces seniors in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Little Chute senior living facility was evacuated Tuesday night after a damaged connection caused thousands of gallons of water to flow through the complex.

At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Little Chute firefighters were called to Regency Place Senior Living, 628 Grand Avenue.

Because of the amount of water and damage in the building, firefighters had to evacuate the residents. The seniors were taken to the Civic Center.

There were no reports of injuries.

The American Red Cross provided temporary lodging to about 20 people from 16 units. The other residents had emergency arrangements after the evacuation.

The Regency is a 60-unit building.

The Red Cross says it is working with residents, property managers and local leaders on the next steps for the displaced.

