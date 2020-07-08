Advertisement

VERY HOT & HUMID TODAY, ONLY STRAY T’STORM CHANCE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s today, and with high humidity it will feel like (heat index) 95-100°. While spending time outside be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Try to stay in the shade as much as possible. Only stray showers or thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, otherwise skies will be mostly sunny.

As a cold front passes through tomorrow, it will be stormy especially during the afternoon and evening. Storms may be on the strong to severe side and could include heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts.

Minor relief from the heat and humidity will arrive this weekend as high temperatures reach the low to middle 80s and the dew points fall to a slightly humid 60 degrees. However, the relief will be short lived as temperatures rise again next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

THURSDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Stray afternoon storms. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, scattered thunderstorms possible late overnight. LOW: 74

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Scattered thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

FRIDAY: An early shower possible, mostly sunny afternoon. Humidity drops LATE. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and only slightly humid. At night, a chance of a shower. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then sun. Just slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Warmer and a bit humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Hot & more humid. HIGH: 90

