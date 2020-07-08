THURSDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

A few stray storms will be possible into the evening hours. Otherwise expect a warm, muggy night with a renewed chance of showers and storms well AFTER midnight. A few of these could linger into the early start of Thursday, followed by a midday lull. Thursday again will be hot and humid.

Attention then turns to Thursday afternoon and evening when more widespread showers and storms are likely as a cold front approaches the area. Some of the storms in this time period could be strong to severe with heavy downpours, strong gusty winds and hail. The severe threat will wane around or after midnight, some showers or storms could also linger into the start of Friday.

The weekend will be warm – But not AS hot – and the humidity will be a bit lower as well. There is a chance of a few showers Saturday night into early Sunday, but most of the weekend should end up dry.

More heat and humidity return early in the new week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

FRIDAY: W 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: A stray storm early? Warm & muggy. Scattered thunderstorms possible late overnight. LOW: 72

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Scattered thunderstorms develop. Some could be strong afternoon and evening. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

FRIDAY: An early shower possible, mostly sunny afternoon. Humidity drops LATE or at night. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and only slightly humid. At night, a chance of a shower. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then sun. Just slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Warmer and a bit humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Small chance of a t’storm. HIGH: 86 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, very warm & humid. Scattered storms. High: 88

