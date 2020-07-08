Advertisement

Teen living with juvenile arthritis shares message of strength

July is juvenile arthritis awareness month
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - July is juvenile arthritis awareness month.

Even though the pandemic has canceled many events aimed at raising money for research, one brave teenager is sharing her story to raise awareness.

Along with keeping up with her new puppy, 13-year-old Lily Laurent loves to draw.

"Art was something I could do no matter how my legs were feeling," said Laurent. "It's stress relieving."

"One night when drying her off from the bath, we noticed her knee was swollen and it literally happened overnight, the day before it wasn't there," said Anne Laurent, Lily's mom. "When she got up in the morning, she couldn't stand up straight from her bed and she would get fatigued a lot quicker."

“Kids get bumps and bruises all the time but if you start to see your child limping, prolonged stiffness in the morning, the walk like an old man or lady, swelling of the knee and it’s red and warm? Those are inflammation signs and symptoms that could point to this,” said Dr. Paul Tuttle, a rheumatologist at Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists (OSMS).

Juvenile arthritis is an autoimmune disease where the body attacks itself.

"It primarily affects joints, so Lily has had a lot of autoimmune disease in her joints, inflammation in her joints from her body attacking those parts of her body," said Dr. Tuttle.

While in Kindergarten, Laurent started treatment in hopes of finding something to help with the pain. It's not curable, but it is treatable.

“I remember waking up in hospital rooms and being poked with needles,” said Laurent. “I would always ask my mom why I had to go through all the pain and anxiety for treatments and stuff if I wasn’t feeling better and it wasn’t working.”

However, within the past few months, Dr. Tuttle and his team at OSMS found something that helps with Laurent's pain.

"Lily is on a biologic, a medication to help dampen the inflammation," said Dr. Tuttle.

Along with medication, Laurent gets an infusion every 8 weeks.

"Our goal is not a cure. It's remission which means the body is no longer attacking itself with the use of a medication," said Dr. Tuttle. "So you can think of this autoimmune attacking itself like friendly fire. We are trying to stop the body from doing this friendly fire by using different medications to dampen excess inflammation."

"Technically about a month ago we had labs drawn and for the first time in 2 years, all of your inflammation labs came back normal, so I would say technically she is in medical remission," said Laurent's mom.

“I would want to let all kids newly diagnosed with it to know they are not alone and there are 300,000 kids in the U.S. who have it and it eventually will get better,” said Laurent.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State GOP lawmakers make unemployment relief proposal

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Republicans in the State Assembly announce an emergency unemployment relief plan as they say nearly 140,000 people in the state still wait for their claims to be processed.

News

Republican lawmakers want action on unemployment claims

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Dept. of Workforce Development is trying to modernize its system

News

Outagamie County issues mandate requiring people wear masks on county property

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Outagamie County issues a mandate that employees and visitors must wear a mask on and in county properties.

News

Yearlong Appleton investigation results in more than 13 arrests, help needed finding man wanted for questioning

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to Appleton Police, investigators, as well as members of the Appleton SWAT and Winnebago County SWAT officers, searched a home in the 1000 block of West Spring Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Outagamie Co. Sheriff: Death investigation underway at Greenville home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the death happened in a home, but they don’t have any further details at this time.

News

Evers: Capitol will stay closed, state workers to wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers' administration has postponed the reopening of the state Capitol building and will require all state employees to wear masks inside of state facilities starting next week.

News

Woman arrested for alleged stabbing at Menominee Lighthouse Pier

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The victim, identified by police as an 18-year-old woman, was taken to Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area for her non-life threatening wound.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin adds almost 600 new coronavirus cases, most since June 30

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The percentage of positive tests rose to 5.57%. Three more deaths were reported.

News

Man charged with strangling Green Bay Police officer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Leo Oscar Sanchez-Basulto, 24, is charged in Brown County with Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer; Strangulation and Suffocation; Obstructing an Officer; and Disorderly Conduct.

News

Water emergency displaces seniors in Little Chute

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Little Chute firefighters were called to Regency Place Senior Living, 628 Grand Avenue.