Plea hearing scheduled in Marinette County hidden corpse case

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A plea hearing has been scheduled in the case against a woman charged with hiding her mother's corpse.

Paula A. Bergold appeared in Marinette County Court July 7. Her attorney requested a plea hearing. The court scheduled the hearing for July 28 at 11 a.m.

Plea hearings usually indicate a deal has been reached between the prosecution and defense.

Bergold, 61, is charged with Hiding a Corpse, Failing to Report Death and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

On Sept. 18, 2019, Marinette County deputies were called to State Highway 64 in the Town of Peshtigo to perform a welfare check on Bergold’s 89-year-old mother, Ruby.

Paula Bergold told officers that Ruby's body was in a tub in the basement, according to a criminal complaint.

Paula said that she didn't kill her mother. She said she had found Ruby dead in a chair upstairs. Paula said she wanted to call police but she "couldn't bring herself to do it."

Ruby Bergold's body was removed from the home and transported to Fond du Lac for an autopsy. Investigators identified the body through the serial number on Ruby's pacemaker.

Paula told investigators that she had been living off of her mother's income--social security, stocks, and dividends from her father's retirement.

"Paula said that she was concerned about the money, and that played into her decision to not report her mother's death," reads the complaint.

Bergold previously pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.