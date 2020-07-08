Advertisement

Outagamie County announces mask mandate for its facilities

People will be required to wear face masks at county facilities
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County will require face masks at its administrative facilities.

The mask requirement starts July 13. It’s in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Anyone moving through a public area of an Outagamie County facility, must wear a face covering,” reads a statement from the county.

People will be required to wear face masks at county facilities, on county grounds and other places where county services are provided.

Masks must be worn indoors and outdoors.

Staff who work in solo spaces or those outdoors who are separated by at least six feet will not be required to wear a mask.

“Circumstances warrant increased precaution,” says County Executive Tom Nelson. “There may be a false sense of safety in some circles, but the data show otherwise. We’re seeing more positive cases in Wisconsin, not fewer. We owe it to our people and to the public to reduce infection.”

Those who do not have a mask will be given one. Those who refuse to wear a mask will not be allowed on site.

On Wednesday, Outagamie County reported 577 positive coronavirus tests. Nine COVID-19 patients have died in the county. Numbers show 16,727 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Outagamie County.

CLICK HERE for statewide coronavirus data.

