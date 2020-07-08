Outagamie Co. Sheriff: Death investigation underway at Greenville home

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say they’re currently investigating a death at a home in Greenville.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the death happened in a home, but they don’t have any further details at this time.

Action 2 News has learned law enforcement is at the intersection of Highway 15 and North Road.

Check back for more details as they become available in this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.