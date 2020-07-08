Northeast Wisconsin beach goers attempt to cool off while balancing coronavirus safety

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) -With the hot and humid weather sticking around, beaches such as one shown in a National Weather Service tweet in Two Rivers Tuesday afternoon are proving to be crowded.

Noon time photo showing plenty of swimmers at the Two Rivers Beach. If you do go to the beach, make sure you drink plenty of liquids(water) and use sun screen. Current water temperature is 72 degrees. Web cam courtesy of the Two Rivers Water & Light’s Harbor. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/FVKRmAMmdR — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) July 7, 2020

The photo was taken just after 12 p.m. Tuesday, showing just how many people are seeking relief from the hot weather.

“I’m a beach bum. I grew up at the beach so that’s what I do. Anytime there’s 70 degrees and up and sunny, i’m here,” says Green Bay beach goer Antonio Bilgino.

Bilgino is a regular, but is also someone who is very concerned about the possibility of catching COVID-19.

“I carry my gloves with me. I carry my mask with me. Whenever I’m here, I’m prepared for it,” adds Bilgino.

Although many young people did gather in groups, some say it wasn’t overly concerning, and it wasn’t enough to keep them away.

“From what I’ve seen I think people are taking it serious. I haven’t seen too many people who have been on top of each other, even the kids who are out here aren’t in too big of groups I would say,” said Green Bay beach goer Megan Mielcarek.

As for mask wearing, those who did have one on were in the minority, although, it is outside.

“We follow it. We had the tent over there. We were on either side. We keep our distance. We wear masks for the most part. I think it’s dangerous for people who don’t,” said beach goer Linda Glass.

With the heat not expected to die down later this week, it’s likely the beach will continue to be crowded, so keep that in mind if you do plan on heading out to cool off.

