Advertisement

Man fights off deadly snake while driving down Australian highway

By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEENSLAND, Australia (Gray News) - An Australian man had to fight off one of the deadliest snakes in the world while speeding down the highway after the snake attacked him in his car.

Police released details Tuesday of a terrifying incident for a 27-year-old Australian man identified as “Jimmy.” While traveling June 15 on a highway in Queensland, Jimmy started to brake but realized there was a snake in the car with him.

The snake was later identified as an eastern brown snake, which is highly venomous and one of the deadliest snakes in the world.

“The more I moved my legs… it just started to wrap around me. Its head just started striking at the [driver’s seat] chair between my legs,” Jimmy said.

The 27-year-old used a seat belt and work knife to fight the snake off while trying to stop the car. He eventually killed the snake and, believing he had been bitten and his life was in danger, took off for the hospital.

A police officer stopped him for speeding, but once he heard Jimmy’s story, he called for medical help. Paramedics who responded to the scene determined Jimmy had not been bitten by the snake.

“It was pretty terrifying. I’ve never been so happy to see red and blue lights,” Jimmy said.

This slimy passenger would be sure to make any driver hysssssterical! 🐍😱

Posted by Queensland Police Service on Monday, July 6, 2020

Police recognized this is as a unique incident and warned others not to attempt to capture or injure wildlife in Queensland, as snakes are typically protected under the Nature Conservation Act 1992.

Officials say when left alone, most snakes pose no danger to people.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Data: Congress created virus aid, then reaped the benefits

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY and BRIAN SLODYSKO
At least a dozen lawmakers have ties to organizations that received federal coronavirus aid, according to newly released government data, highlighting how Washington insiders were both author and beneficiary of one of the biggest government programs in U.S. history.

National

July 14 bail hearing date set for Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

Updated: 35 minutes ago
A judge has set a July 14 date for an arraignment and bail hearing for Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend on charges she recruited girls for him to sexually abuse.

National

FBI investigating reported assault on Black Indiana man caught on video

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By CASEY SMITH
The FBI said Tuesday it’s investigating the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake.

National

Alleged racial attack in Indiana under investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The attorney for the victim in a racially charged Fourth of July attack in Indiana says the FBI is now investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Latest News

National

RAW: Australian driver fights off one of the deadliest snakes in the world

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The 27-year-old man used a seat belt and work knife to fight the snake off and eventually kill it.

National

US sets another record for new daily coronavirus cases at 58,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
An updated model from the University of Washington predicts more than 208,000 Americans will die from the virus by Nov. 1, partly because of the surge of cases in Florida, Arizona, Texas and California.

National

Hollywood Minute: Ringo Starr gives longevity tips on 80th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Ringo Starr encouraged anyone looking for a long life to eat a lot of fruits and vegetables and work out.

Coronavirus

Texas county warns of arrests for COVID-19 positive residents who don’t self-isolate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Texas has seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases, recently surpassing 10,000 new cases in a single day for the first time.

National

Brazilian president tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he's treating his infection with doses of hydroxychloroquine, the controversial malaria drug that hasn't been proven effective against the coronavirus.

National

Homeless man who helped save DC officer being stabbed reunites with family

Updated: 5 hours ago
The injured officer "suffered some pretty serious stab wounds," according to the police chief, who credits the homeless good Samaritan with saving the man's life.