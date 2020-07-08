Advertisement

Man cited for inattentive driving, unsafe passing in crash that killed girl at bus stop

Maryana Kranz was killed on Monday, February 10, when a pickup truck came up on the right hand side of the school bus she was waiting to board in Waushara County, sheriff's officials say (photo provided)
Maryana Kranz was killed on Monday, February 10, when a pickup truck came up on the right hand side of the school bus she was waiting to board in Waushara County, sheriff's officials say
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who hit and killed a six-year-old girl at her bus stop in Waushara County has been cited for inattentive driving and unsafe passing.

Online court records show Waushara County has filed four traffic citations against Carl L. Mullenix, 76.

--Improper Passing of Stopped Bus

--Fail/Stop for Unloading School Bus

--Inattentive Driving

--Unsafe Passing on Right

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for July 15, according to court records.

The citations are related to the Feb. 10 crash that killed Maryana Kranz as she was about to board a school bus along State Road 73 in the Town of Oasis. Maryana was a student at Tri-County School District.

Maryana's four-year-old sister was also hit. She was treated at a hospital and released.

The Kranz sisters’ mother, Shannon, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Carl Mullenix and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

The suit states that Shannon Kranz arrived at the scene within minutes and "personally witnessed the severe injuries and ultimate death inflicted to her daughter due to the negligence of Carl Mullenix."

It states Shannon has "sustained severe emotional distress."

Kranz is also looking for damages related to medical and burial expenses.

Waushara County Sheriff Wally Zuehlke said after the crash that it appeared Mullenix was driving on the shoulder of the road when his Chevy Silverado hit the girls.

The sheriff said the school bus had stopped to pick up Maryana and the required lights were flashing.

Mullenix’s attorneys have asked for the wrongful death suit to be dismissed.

