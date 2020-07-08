Advertisement

Man charged with strangling Green Bay Police officer

Leo Oscar Sanchez-Basulto, 24, is charged in Brown County
Leo Sanchez-Basulto
Leo Sanchez-Basulto(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man has been charged in an attack on a police officer.

Leo Oscar Sanchez-Basulto, 24, is charged in Brown County with Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer; Strangulation and Suffocation; Obstructing an Officer; and Disorderly Conduct.

On June 3, police were called to a report of a vehicle stuck on the median on N. Webster Ave. An officer placed Sanchez under arrest on suspicion of OWI.

Sanchez was released to a sober adult, but ran away. He was later located sitting on the grass just to the west of Bellevue Street. That’s when there was a struggle between officers and Sanchez.

A criminal complaint states Sanchez tried to strangle one officer. That officer hit him in the face and other officers took Sanchez to the ground.

The officer had a red mark on the left half of the front neck. He also sustained small cuts on the right side of the neck that appeared to be bleeding, according to the complaint.

Sanchez sustained a large black eye.

On June 3, Sanchez-Basulto appeared before a Brown County judge. Cash bond was set at $5,000.

In 2016, Leo Sanchez-Basulto was convicted of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault - Sexual Contact with Person under Age 13. He was sentenced to three years in state prison and five years on extended supervision.

