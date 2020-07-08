Advertisement

Lightning strike causes fire at Kiel apartment building

Fire crews say an unoccupied unit that was being renovated took a direct hit
Lightening strike causes apartment building fire in Kiel
(Kiel Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews say a lightning strike caused extensive structural damage to an apartment building in Kiel Tuesday evening.

According to Kiel Fire Captain Kevin Voland, crews were called to the 400 block of Clay Street at 6:11 p.m..

When crews arrived, they could see flames coming from two sides of the four unit building.

Although firefighters were able to quickly knock down flames on the outside and inside, the fire extended into the attic, where it caused extensive structural damage.

When the strike happened, the unit the bolt hit was unoccupied and was under renovation.

Fire officials say a total of four occupants have been displaced.

No one was injured during the incident.

A damage estimate wasn’t immediately provided to Action 2 News.

Multiple departments provided assistance to put the flames out.

