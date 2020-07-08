Lightning strike causes fire at Kiel apartment building

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews say a lightning strike caused extensive structural damage to an apartment building in Kiel Tuesday evening.

According to Kiel Fire Captain Kevin Voland, crews were called to the 400 block of Clay Street at 6:11 p.m..

When crews arrived, they could see flames coming from two sides of the four unit building.

Although firefighters were able to quickly knock down flames on the outside and inside, the fire extended into the attic, where it caused extensive structural damage.

When the strike happened, the unit the bolt hit was unoccupied and was under renovation.

Fire officials say a total of four occupants have been displaced.

No one was injured during the incident.

A damage estimate wasn’t immediately provided to Action 2 News.

Multiple departments provided assistance to put the flames out.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.