Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The president of Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce is renewing his call for the state Department of Health Services not to publish the names of businesses traced to two or more positive cases of COVID-19. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce President Kurt Bauer last week asked that DHS back off its plans to make the names public. A department spokeswoman said Tuesday there were no plans to publish them, but agency Secretary Andrea Palm appeared to hedge during a news conference when she said there were no plans to do that “this week.” Bauer said Wednesday that releasing the names was “potentially defamatory.”

COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus that had stood for more than 30 years in his namesake Wisconsin city is coming down. The Columbus City Council voted Tuesday to put the statue in storage until another use for it is found. The fiberglass statue stands at the intersection of Highways 16-60 and 151 in Columbus, a city of 5,000 about 30 miles northeast of Madison. Christopher Columbus has become a controversial figure because although he opened the way for European exploration and colonization of the Americas, there is evidence he enslaved and killed Native Americans.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All Dane County residents will be required to wear masks when indoors, except at their own home, under the first order of its kind in Wisconsin. The order issued Tuesday takes effect Monday. It comes as reported deaths from the coronavirus broke 800 on Tuesday and confirmed cases are increasing. Gov. Tony Evers says he is considering a statewide mask requirement, but doesn't think he has the authority to do that. He called on everyone, particularly young adults, to take the virus seriously. Evers also announced that more than 2 million masks will be sent to public schools.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials say a man armed with a shotgun was killed by police as he tried to enter a Milwaukee veterans hospital. The man was stopped by Department of Veterans Affairs police outside an entrance to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center about 8:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities say police ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused and threatened police, who fired multiple shots. VA officials say he was taken to the hospital’s emergency department, where he died. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports no one else was injured. The gunman was not identified and details about why he was at the hospital weren’t immediately released. The Milwaukee VA Medical Center says the man was not a veteran.