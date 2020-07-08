Advertisement

Famed clothier Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

This is the Brooks Brothers store in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
This is the Brooks Brothers store in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The storied Manhattan clothier Brooks Brothers is filing for bankruptcy protection.

The company that says it’s put 40 U.S. presidents in its suits survived two world wars and navigated through casual Fridays and a loosening of dress standards even on Wall Street, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the 200-year-old company to seek Chapter 11 protection Wednesday.

Another famed men's clothier, Barneys of New York, sought bankruptcy protection last year, and it was followed by a slew of others toppled by the pandemic, including Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and J.C. Penney.

More bankruptcies are anticipated in the retail sector.

The virus-induced recession has cratered spending in most sectors of the economy and accelerated shifts in where people shop, mostly to the benefit of online retailers like Amazon and eBay. Online sales are up a sizable 31% from a year ago.

Brooks Brothers was one of the few national chains that produced its clothing in the U.S. In March, it shifted some production at plants in New York, North Carolina and Massachusetts to produce 150,000 masks per day for frontline healthworkers.

The New York company was founded in 1818, making it possibly the oldest clothier in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Woman stabbed at Menominee, Mich., lighthouse pier

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A 33-year-old woman was arrested.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

National Politics

Bailout or raise prices? The battle over how to save the Postal Service

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|

National

Case of bubonic plague confirmed by Chinese authorities

Updated: 25 minutes ago
China has closed a city in its Inner Mongolia region after a case of bubonic plague was identified.

National Politics

Supreme Court sides with Catholic schools in employment suit

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The justices had previously said in a unanimous 2012 decision that the Constitution prevents ministers from suing their churches for employment discrimination.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Many COVID patients don't know where they caught it

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Many of the folks who get coronavirus aren't sure where they got it.

National Politics

Supreme Court sides with Trump in birth control opt-out case

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

National

20 named storms predicted for 2020 hurricane season

Updated: 54 minutes ago
This is the earliest the Colorado State University research team’s prediction was this high.

News

Child sex sting nets Indiana man who traveled to Oshkosh

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Ortega "expressed repeated interest" in having sex with the 15-year-old girl, according to the complaint.

National

Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, seeks to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing the rule.