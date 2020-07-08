Demand for pools increases as mercury rises

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Many area communities are changing public pool access this season due to the pandemic, or are keeping them closed altogether.

Now, we’re hearing about the high demand for personal pools this summer, especially as high temperatures continue, meaning getting that pool for your backyard this summer may be harder than you think.

The Pool and Spa Warehouse Factory Outlet started taking questions about swimming pools and giving estimates in mid-March, and it hasn’t slowed down since.

The business bought hundreds of swimming pools last fall from the Canadian-based manufacturer Trevi, which had to temporarily stop manufacturing the pools because of the pandemic.

The Pool and Spa Warehouse Factory Outlet sold out of pools on June 3.

“With them not able to produce, of course that tempered our supply chain, so with them not able to get us any until now September at the earliest, that really kind of focuses in and makes us feel fortunate that we did buy a fair amount last year,” said Paul Goetz, the Manager of Pool & Spa Warehouse Factory Outlet.

Goetz, who has spent 25 years at the Pool and Spa Warehouse, tells Action 2 News the demand for swimming pools this season is one he hasn’t seen since the mid-2000′s.

“People are almost buying sight on scene,” adds Goetz. “People were wondering, ‘Well, why can’t I get a pool? What are the issues? When can I get a pool?’”

Goetz assures customers the business is still almost fully stocked, and asks them to expect delays on more big ticket items.

And it isn’t just pools being affected – hot tubs are also seeing delays of 10 to 12 weeks.

We also asked Action 2 News viewers on social media about buying a swimming pool for the season, and we’re hearing a similar message – stores can’t seem to keep them on the shelves. “We’re fully stocked in most case. Just temper expectations as far as getting a big ticket product. There will be some delays, but we’re going to do everything we can to still accommodate them,” said Goetz, who adds he’s already taking orders for next year.

