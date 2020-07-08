Advertisement

Child sex sting nets Indiana man who traveled to Oshkosh

Ronald P. Ortega, 47, was arrested as part of Operation Kick Boxer, a local and federal child sex sting
Ronald Ortega
Ronald Ortega(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - An Indiana man has been arrested for allegedly traveling to Oshkosh with the intention of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Ronald P. Ortega, 47, was arrested as part of Operation Kick Boxer, a local and federal child sex sting.

A criminal complaint states Ortega was exchanging instant messages with "Lisa", a woman he believed to be the mother of a 15-year-old girl living in Oshkosh. In reality, "Lisa" was a law enforcement agent working on Operation Kick Boxer.

Ortega "expressed repeated interest" in having sex with the 15-year-old girl, according to the complaint. He allegedly told "Lisa" that he looked forward to taking the girl's virginity.

Ortega sent pornographic images of children to “Lisa” and expressed interest in digitally recording sex with the teen, according to the complaint.

Ortega was arrested after leaving a hotel room “he had procured in preparation for meeting the child,” reads a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office. He had traveled from Dyer, Indiana.

Ortega is facing charges of using a computer to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and attempted production of child pornography.

If convicted, Ortega faces a possible sentence of 15-years-to-life in prison.

Operation Kick Boxer was a collaboration between the Milwaukee FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier this week, the feds announced that an Oshkosh man was among those arrested in Operation Kick Boxer. Martin McKeever, 51, was arraigned in federal court in Green Bay in June. He is charged on two counts of distributing and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the indictment, McKeever had three videos involving boys who ranged from 5-14 years old in appearance engaged in sexual acts. Investigators allege McKeever shared two photos of boys who appear to be 12-15 years old with their genitals exposed.

If convicted, each charge of distribution carries 5-20 years in federal prison, and the possession charge carries up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Woman stabbed at Menominee, Mich., lighthouse pier

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A 33-year-old woman was arrested.

News

Outagamie County announces mask mandate for its facilities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
“Anyone moving through a public area of an Outagamie County facility, must wear a face covering,” reads a statement from the county.

News

Man cited for inattentive driving, unsafe passing in crash that killed girl at bus stop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Online court records show Waushara County has filed four traffic citations against Carl L. Mullenix, 76.

News

Plea hearing scheduled in Marinette County hidden corpse case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Paula Bergold, 61, is charged with Hiding a Corpse, Failing to Report Death and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

Latest News

News

Brown County Fair goes back to drawing board after De Pere City Council vote

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
The De Pere City Council voted five to three to not allow the Brown County fair use the city's portion of the fair grounds this year.

News

De Pere City Council decides to not allow Brown County Fair to use portion of fairgrounds for parking

Updated: 11 hours ago
The De Pere City Council voted Tuesday night to not allow the Brown County Fair to use a portion of land under the city's jurisdiction for fair parking.

News

Northeast Wisconsin beach goers attempt to cool off while balancing coronavirus safety

Updated: 11 hours ago
With the hot and humid weather sticking around, beaches such as one shown in a National Weather Service tweet in Two Rivers Tuesday afternoon are proving to be crowded.

News

Beaches crowded despite coronavirus concerns in northeast Wisconsin

Updated: 11 hours ago
Beaches crowded despite coronavirus concerns in northeast Wisconsin

News

Lightning strike causes fire at Kiel apartment building

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Fire crews say a lightning strike caused extensive structural damage to an apartment building in Kiel Tuesday evening.

News

Columbus Common Council votes to remove Christopher Columbus statue

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Columbus Common Council has voted 4-1 to remove a controversial statue of Christopher Columbus, the explorer the city is named after.