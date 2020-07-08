Child sex sting nets Indiana man who traveled to Oshkosh

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - An Indiana man has been arrested for allegedly traveling to Oshkosh with the intention of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Ronald P. Ortega, 47, was arrested as part of Operation Kick Boxer, a local and federal child sex sting.

A criminal complaint states Ortega was exchanging instant messages with "Lisa", a woman he believed to be the mother of a 15-year-old girl living in Oshkosh. In reality, "Lisa" was a law enforcement agent working on Operation Kick Boxer.

Ortega "expressed repeated interest" in having sex with the 15-year-old girl, according to the complaint. He allegedly told "Lisa" that he looked forward to taking the girl's virginity.

Ortega sent pornographic images of children to “Lisa” and expressed interest in digitally recording sex with the teen, according to the complaint.

Ortega was arrested after leaving a hotel room “he had procured in preparation for meeting the child,” reads a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office. He had traveled from Dyer, Indiana.

Ortega is facing charges of using a computer to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and attempted production of child pornography.

If convicted, Ortega faces a possible sentence of 15-years-to-life in prison.

Operation Kick Boxer was a collaboration between the Milwaukee FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier this week, the feds announced that an Oshkosh man was among those arrested in Operation Kick Boxer. Martin McKeever, 51, was arraigned in federal court in Green Bay in June. He is charged on two counts of distributing and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the indictment, McKeever had three videos involving boys who ranged from 5-14 years old in appearance engaged in sexual acts. Investigators allege McKeever shared two photos of boys who appear to be 12-15 years old with their genitals exposed.

If convicted, each charge of distribution carries 5-20 years in federal prison, and the possession charge carries up to 10 years in prison.

