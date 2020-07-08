Advertisement

Brown County Fair loses parking after De Pere City Council vote

The Brown County Fair Board plans to meet to review its plans.
City leaders are urging fair organizers to hold off until next year due to the pandemic.
City leaders are urging fair organizers to hold off until next year due to the pandemic.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere City Council voted Tuesday to not allow the Brown County Fair use a portion of the grounds this year.

On a five to three vote, the city council decided to not exempt the fair from the city’s phased reopening plan.

Action 2 News reported Monday, the city is following DHS and CDC recommendations to limit gatherings to less than 50 people in city parks.

Two-thirds of the fair grounds are owned by the county and one-third is owned by the city.

Fair officials asked to use the city’s portion of the land for parking, which they have done every year.

City staff are against the exemption saying we’re are still under a pandemic and want to limit transmission of the virus.

“I don’t see an exemption health wise that it’s a good idea, because of the inevitable congregating and the amount of people that are exposed to each other. There’s a lot of asymptomatic cases, so that’s why public health is concerned,” said De Pere Health Director, Debbie Armbruster.

Some councilors say it should be up to people to decide if they would like to attend the fair.

“I’m definitely in favor of opening up the fair, I think the board and the fair staff are going to do what they can to hold and demand that everyone is responsible, so I do appreciate the efforts that they’re putting into this,” said Alder Dean Raasch.

Some Alders brought up other entertainment and sports venues that are now open including Bay Beach, the NEW Zoo, and the Green Bay Booyah.

“These events are happening around us and I think it’s a matter of time that we need to accept and live our lives and figure out a way to do that in the midst of this pandemic,” said Alder Kelly Ruh.

“There’s a reason all of these other counties, and the state, have decided not to hold their fairs, and I think that’s the right decision,” said Alder Casey Nelson.

President of the Brown County Fair Association, Steve Corrigan, told Action 2 News the fair board will need to meet to review its plans.

The fair is set for August 19-23.

Fairs going on as planned in northeast Wisconsin:

  • Fond du Lac County Fair: July 16-19
  • Outagamie County Fair (Motorsports Only): July 24-26
  • Marinette County Fair: August 27-30
  • Waupaca County Fair: August 27-30
  • Shawano County Fair: September 2-7

Virtual Fairs:

  • Menominee County Fair
  • Winnebago County Fair

Canceled Fairs in northeast Wisconsin:

  • Manitowoc County Fair
  • Door County Fair
  • Kewaunee County Fair
  • Oconto County Fair
  • Calumet County Fair
  • Waushara County Fair
  • Green Lake County Fair

