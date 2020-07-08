2020 Ryder Cup to move to 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ryder Cup set for Whistling Straits in September is moving to September 2021, according to a report Tuesday night by ESPN.

What has appeared inevitable for weeks will become official tomorrow: Ryder Cup to be postponed a year with Pres Cup to 2022 and Rome RC moved to 2023. https://t.co/rxA5peBJFd — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) July 7, 2020

The PGA of America and European Tour are expected to make the announcement on Wednesday. This move had been speculated for months, as more and more players said they didn’t want to play if fans were not allowed, which seemed very likely. Fans make the Ryder Cup the event what it is, with raucous crowds making for an electric atmosphere unlike other golf events.

With the Ryder Cup moving to 2021, the Presidents Cup – a similar event featuring the United States against a non-European international team – will move to 2022, and they will alternate from there.

