2020 Ryder Cup to move to 2021

2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits moved to 2021.
2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits moved to 2021.(WBAY)
By Chris Roth
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ryder Cup set for Whistling Straits in September is moving to September 2021, according to a report Tuesday night by ESPN.

The PGA of America and European Tour are expected to make the announcement on Wednesday. This move had been speculated for months, as more and more players said they didn’t want to play if fans were not allowed, which seemed very likely. Fans make the Ryder Cup the event what it is, with raucous crowds making for an electric atmosphere unlike other golf events.

With the Ryder Cup moving to 2021, the Presidents Cup – a similar event featuring the United States against a non-European international team – will move to 2022, and they will alternate from there.

