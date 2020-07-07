Advertisement

Woman shoots herself after gun gets wet at Fond du Lac water park

The Sheriff's Office says the woman was "not in lawful possession" of the gun.
Police lights
Police lights
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who was packing a gun at a Fond du Lac water park is facing charges after accidentally shooting herself.

It happened 12:23 p.m. Monday at Fondy Sports Aqua Park, N5820 County Highway D.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman was carrying a gun in her purse “when it became wet inside the Aqua Park.” The woman went to her car to dry off the gun. That’s when it “accidentally discharged.”

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. She was treated and released.

The Sheriff's Office says the woman was "not in lawful possession" of the gun.

Charges of Recklessly Endangering Safety and Carrying a Concealed Weapon are being forwarded to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office.

The woman’s name was not released.

