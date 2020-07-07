Wisconsin News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in Wisconsin. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Jeff Baenen is on the desk.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORY:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

MADISON, Wis. — All Dane County residents will be required to wear masks when indoors, except at their own home, under the first order of its kind issued Tuesday in Wisconsin as cases of COVID-19 are rising in the state, particularly among young adults. The order from Public Health Madison and Dane County takes effect Monday. It’s the first community to issue a mask requirement in Wisconsin, but it’s unlikely to be the last. Milwaukee is also discussing taking similar steps. By Scott Bauer. SENT: 600 words.

MILWAUKEE HOSPITAL-SHOOTING

MILWAUKEE — A man armed with a shotgun was killed by police as he tried to enter a Milwaukee veterans hospital, according to Department of Veterans Affairs officials. The man was stopped by VA police outside an entrance to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center about 8:40 p.m. Monday. Police ordered him to drop his gun, but he refused and threatened police, who fired multiple shots, authorities said. SENT: 215 words. Developing.

AROUND THE STATE:

EXTREME HEAT

The heat is on. And for most of America it’ll stay on through the rest of the month and maybe longer, meteorologists say. Widespread and prolonged extreme heat is baking the contiguous United States and meteorologists see no relief in sight. Next week is likely to be worse than this week. Wisconsin could be battling it out with the Southeast for the nation’s hottest feels-like temperature — which factors in humidity — with heat indices pushing past 100. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 660 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

BEAR RELOCATED.

SPORTS:

VIRUS-OFF-FIELD BEHAVIOR

MIAMI — As Major League Baseball attempts to salvage the 2020 season, behavior away from the ballpark will help determine the outcome. Just like on the field, success will depend on how many players are safe at home. There’s worry regarding what happens when players are away from work and beyond whatever bubble can be created at the ballpark. Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said each player must decide how seriously to take the virus. By Steven Wine. SENT: 755 words, photos.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to apmlw@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.2