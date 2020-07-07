Titletown Fitness in Green Bay permanently closing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local business impacted by the pandemic is closing its doors for good, saying goodbye to the community after 36 years.

It's a follow-up to a story Action 2 News brought you back in May. Titletown Fitness, originally known as New Horizons back in the 80's, has been a part of the family for just as long.

Mike Moran and his cousin Pat Grimm took over the business, and the rest is history.

“We just thought, well let’s just take this thing over, if it doesn’t work it doesn’t work, and that was 31 years ago, and it’s been unbelievable, a lot of stories, a lot of memories,” said Moran.

With gym-goers not as ready to get back into the gym setting, Moran and Grimm had to make the tough decision to close. Moran said he still plans to work as a trainer but what he'll miss the most is the people and clients who were more like family.

“We pulled our agreements, and in 31 years we’ve had 50,000 agreements, now that’s not 50,000 people, a lot of people came back, but tens of thousands of people were crossing these doors at one time or another over the years, and it’s been amazing,” said Moran.

The gym is liquidizing and selling all of its fitness grade equipment.

As a farewell after over 30 years, Moran's message is to support small businesses in our community before it's too late.

“Unfortunately there will probably be more small businesses that go down, but if I can say anything, it’s go out and try and support these places before that does happen to them as well because it’s not fun,” said Moran.

The gym will be shutting its doors by the end of the month.

