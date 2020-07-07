Advertisement

State to distribute millions of masks to schools, businesses

Wisconsin Emergency Management will also ship more than 4,200 thermometers
(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(MGN Image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -More than two million cloth face masks will be distributed to schools throughout Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Tuesday.

Wisconsin Emergency Management will also ship more than 4,200 thermometers to K-12 public, charter and private schools.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is working to distribute 60,000 masks to food processors and businesses.

“Whether it’s a school, cheese plant, or restaurant, we are doing everything we can to ensure that everyone has access to the essential resources and PPE they need to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Evers. “As our economy continues to reopen, we know businesses want to protect their customers and workers, and schools across our state are preparing to reopen safely for our kids, educators, and staff, so these efforts now are critically important to ensure they have the resources and supplies they need to keep folks safe.”

Surveys were sent to school administrators to determine interest in personal protective equipment.

CLICK HERE for the state’s guidance on reopening schools in the fall.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More uncertainty for international students at UW-Madison

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The national guidelines issued Monday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement affect all international students attending colleges and universities across the country.

Coronavirus

Dane County first in Wisconsin to make masks mandatory

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The order takes effect Monday. Milwaukee is also discussing taking similar steps.

News

Positive coronavirus tests below 4% for first time in 2 weeks

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A steep drop in the percentage of positive tests was accompanied by a steep rise in the number of test results.

Crime

Former Gillett mayor pleads not guilty to 13 counts of theft

Updated: 1 hours ago
James Beaton pleaded not guilty to charges he stole from a former employer and was bound over for trial.

News

Butterfly dock invasive species found in Oconto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It is prohibited in Wisconsin under the state’s invasive species rule.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin won’t name businesses with multiple COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer
The department told local health officials in a call that it initially planned to start naming the businesses on its website as early as this week.

News

Howard switched to well water during large main break

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Residents did not experience service interruptions or other issues.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 7 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Woman shoots herself after gun gets wet at Fond du Lac water park

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman was carrying a gun in her purse “when it became wet inside the Aqua Park.”

News

Police fatally shoot gunman at VA hospital in Milwaukee

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The man was stopped by VA police outside an entrance to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center about 8:40 p.m. Monday.