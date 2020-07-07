State to distribute millions of masks to schools, businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -More than two million cloth face masks will be distributed to schools throughout Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Tuesday.

Wisconsin Emergency Management will also ship more than 4,200 thermometers to K-12 public, charter and private schools.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is working to distribute 60,000 masks to food processors and businesses.

“Whether it’s a school, cheese plant, or restaurant, we are doing everything we can to ensure that everyone has access to the essential resources and PPE they need to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Evers. “As our economy continues to reopen, we know businesses want to protect their customers and workers, and schools across our state are preparing to reopen safely for our kids, educators, and staff, so these efforts now are critically important to ensure they have the resources and supplies they need to keep folks safe.”

Surveys were sent to school administrators to determine interest in personal protective equipment.

