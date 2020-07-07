State identifies officer involved in fatal Sheboygan shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the officer involved in a fatal shooting that happened in Sheboygan last Thursday.

According to state officials, Sheboygan Police Officer Bryan Pray was called to the area of S. 15th Street and Illinois Avenue during the early morning hours of July 2 for a report of a man carrying weapons in the street.

As Action 2 News reported last week, the Wisconsin DOJ said a man was carrying knives in the road and running at a woman.

When Officer Pray arrived, authorities say he ordered Kevin Ruffin Jr., 32, to drop the weapons, who refused to do so.

The DOJ states Ruffin then advanced, and Officer Pray deployed non-lethal means, which didn’t work, and then discharged his weapon at Ruffin.

Ruffin died from his injuries at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital.

Family members who spoke with our sister station say Ruffin was a long-time Sheboygan resident with mental health issues.

The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says Pray has two and a half years of service, and has been placed on administrative leave, which is the police department’s policy.

DCI authorities say all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating during the investigation, and evidence will continue to be reviewed.

Once the facts are all determined, the investigative reports will be turned over to the Sheboygan County District Attorney.

No law enforcement members were injured during the incident.

