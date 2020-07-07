Advertisement

State identifies officer involved in fatal Sheboygan shooting

Pictured: Officer Pray of the Sheboygan Police Department
Pictured: Officer Pray of the Sheboygan Police Department(Wisconsin DOJ)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the officer involved in a fatal shooting that happened in Sheboygan last Thursday.

According to state officials, Sheboygan Police Officer Bryan Pray was called to the area of S. 15th Street and Illinois Avenue during the early morning hours of July 2 for a report of a man carrying weapons in the street.

As Action 2 News reported last week, the Wisconsin DOJ said a man was carrying knives in the road and running at a woman.

When Officer Pray arrived, authorities say he ordered Kevin Ruffin Jr., 32, to drop the weapons, who refused to do so.

The DOJ states Ruffin then advanced, and Officer Pray deployed non-lethal means, which didn’t work, and then discharged his weapon at Ruffin.

Ruffin died from his injuries at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital.

Family members who spoke with our sister station say Ruffin was a long-time Sheboygan resident with mental health issues.

The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says Pray has two and a half years of service, and has been placed on administrative leave, which is the police department’s policy.

DCI authorities say all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating during the investigation, and evidence will continue to be reviewed.

Once the facts are all determined, the investigative reports will be turned over to the Sheboygan County District Attorney.

No law enforcement members were injured during the incident.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fate of 2020 Brown County Fair still up in the air

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fate of the Brown Co. fair is up in the air as of Monday night

News

Pink Flamingo Classic receives $5,000 check from Green Bay Packers Give Back program to match donations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Pink Flamingo Classic is continuing to raise money for local organizations, despite not being able to hold the annual even tin a traditional way.

News

Brown Co. dispatcher retires early due to ‘COVID clarity’ call

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 has changed many aspects of life for all of us, but it's also causing a well-known Brown County 911 dispatcher to call it a career sooner than planned.

Homepage

AMBER alert issued for 10-year-old girl missing from Baraboo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck and Katie Rousonelos
Baraboo police need your help finding a missing 10-year-old girl last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

Latest News

News

Green Bay receives grant funds to ensure safer voting during fall election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay, as well as four other Wisconsin cities, have received funds from a nonpartisan nonprofit in order to make sure the upcoming elections are safe and accessible for voters as the pandemic continues.

News

Businesses adapt to worker shortage without J-1 Visa Program

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
It is the busiest time of year for Door County businesses, as people continue to visit despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Call volume shows busy weekend for first responders

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
First responders field over 150 firework complaint calls in Brown County this weekend

News

Evers gives UW System go-ahead for sex assault rules

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers has given the University of Wisconsin System the go-ahead to draft new policies complying with new federal rules bolstering sexual misconduct defendants' rights.

News

1 injured following car vs. house incident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officials say one person was home during the incident, which they say caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to the home.

News

First Alert Forecast: We're continuing to track storms and rain in the area this evening

Updated: 7 hours ago